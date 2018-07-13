Testing photo editing apps: "Fotor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Fotor".
A free version of "Fotor - Photo Editor & Collage" is available for iOS and Android. The app is an all-in-one photo editing and image licensing platform where photographers can publish their shots.
When you open the app, it asks you if you want to do a collage, an edit or use the in-app camera. The collage menu offers a lot of collage options, all of them elegant, intuitive and without a water mark. In the photo editing menu, the usual array of filters awaits. In comparison to other apps, the text editor is really effective and varied. There is a daily “inspiration” feed that lists the newest and most inspiring creations by the Fotor community. Purchases of specific effects or filters can cost up to € 1.69.
Top 3 Pros:
- The text editor has a wide range of fonts and styles
- There is a community behind the app, you can share your edits with others and enter competitions
- It has a “Family Sharing” option for up to six family members
Top 3 Cons:
- The free version lacks some filter options
- Has some part-screen ads
- The frames and stickers are not very creative
Price: Free version for iOS and Android, with in-app purchases
Manufacturer: Chengdu Everimaging Science and Technology Co., Ltd