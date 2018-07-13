Testing photo editing apps: "Fotor"

A free version of "Fotor - Photo Editor & Collage" is available for iOS and Android. The app is an all-in-one photo editing and image licensing platform where photographers can publish their shots.

When you open the app, it asks you if you want to do a collage, an edit or use the in-app camera. The collage menu offers a lot of collage options, all of them elegant, intuitive and without a water mark. In the photo editing menu, the usual array of filters awaits. In comparison to other apps, the text editor is really effective and varied. There is a daily “inspiration” feed that lists the newest and most inspiring creations by the Fotor community. Purchases of specific effects or filters can cost up to € 1.69.

Top 3 Pros:

- The text editor has a wide range of fonts and styles

- There is a community behind the app, you can share your edits with others and enter competitions

- It has a “Family Sharing” option for up to six family members

Top 3 Cons:

- The free version lacks some filter options

- Has some part-screen ads

- The frames and stickers are not very creative

Price: Free version for iOS and Android, with in-app purchases

Manufacturer: Chengdu Everimaging Science and Technology Co., Ltd