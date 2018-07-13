 Testing photo editing apps: ″Fotor″ | Shift | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Fotor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Fotor".

Apptest Fotor (DW)

A free version of "Fotor - Photo Editor & Collage" is available for iOS and Android. The app is an all-in-one photo editing and image licensing platform where photographers can publish their shots.

When you open the app, it asks you if you want to do a collage, an edit or use the in-app camera. The collage menu offers a lot of collage options, all of them elegant, intuitive and without a water mark. In the photo editing menu, the usual array of filters awaits. In comparison to other apps, the text editor is really effective and varied. There is a daily “inspiration” feed that lists the newest and most inspiring creations by the Fotor community. Purchases of specific effects or filters can cost up to € 1.69.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- The text editor has a wide range of fonts and styles

- There is a community behind the app, you can share your edits with others and enter competitions

- It has a “Family Sharing” option for up to six family members

 

Top 3 Cons: 

- The free version lacks some filter options

- Has some part-screen ads

- The frames and stickers are not very creative

 

Price: Free version for iOS and Android, with in-app purchases
Manufacturer: Chengdu Everimaging Science and Technology Co., Ltd

Related content

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Trigraphy" 09.07.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Trigraphy".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Prisma” 03.07.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Prisma".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Photoshop Express" 27.06.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Photoshop Express"

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Ingmar Bergman (picture-alliance/dpa/Ekstromer)

The 11 best movies of iconic filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

Honored as Best Director of All Time in Cannes in 1997, the Swedish director is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of cinematic history.  

Books

Terezia Mora (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. 

Arts.21

Pianist Daniil Trifonov (DW)

A new Chopin (1)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

Child climbing on plastic tubes in exhibition (Annik Wetter)

Playground Project: 'Freedom and anarchy' for kids

Designing playgrounds to both stimulate creativity and accommodate kids' pedagogical needs is no easy task. A look at how these playgrounds have developed over the last century. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  