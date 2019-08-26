 Testing photo editing apps: ″Filterra″ | Shift | DW | 02.09.2019

Testing photo editing apps: "Filterra"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: "Filterra".

Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Filterra (DW)

"Filterra" is available free of charge in the iOS App Store for iPad and iPhone.The app offers a large number of editing tools - including lighting effects and filters, but also special "beauty" tools for selfies. In order to activate all filters, you have to choose one of the paid subscription options.

 

There are 30 effects available in the trial version. With filters from the categories "Nature" and "Skinbase" you can especially improve landscapes and selfies. "Filterra" also convinces with its customization options, that can be used to change the texture and saturation of a photo, for example. In addition, the app documents the tools used and makes changes easier.

One of Filterra's big drawbacks is that you can't be very creative yourself. Despite the large selection of editing options, the effects and filters are applied after a single click on the image. Tools like "Eraser" or "Pencil" are completely missing. Edited photos cannot be saved in the app. In addition, if you want to save a finished picture, you first have to watch a video or subscribe to the Pro version to make the "Filterra" watermark disappear.

 

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Wide selection of editing tools

- 30 Filters in the trial version

- Cool stickers for your personal pictures

 

Top 3 cons:

- Watermark in the free trial version

- Advertising in the trial version

- App sometimes does not always run smoothly 

 

 

Price: free app for iOS with in-app purchases, full version for iOS: 6.49 per month; 30.99€ per year; 

Manufacturer: Utility App LP

 

