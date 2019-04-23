Testing photo editing apps: "Chroma Lab"

"Chroma Lab" is freely available for Android – to unlock the full version, users have to spend € 3.89. The app is aimed at smartphone photographers with a soft spot for loud colors - friends of natural-looking images should rather keep their hands off it.

Apart from a small number of standard editing tools, "Chroma Lab" offers a wide collection of unusual color effects, distortions and so-called "glitches".

Users can choose from some preset filters (that already deliver rather gaudy results), but the app’s real fun lies in its customizable tools . Especially when it comes to "coloring" there are hardly any limits to creativity. Colors can be freely selected and combined within the respective effects. To do that, users simply have to click on the icons in the app’s action bar. It took us a few minutes to become familiar with the user interface - but once you understand the principle, everything works very intuitively.

Unfortunately, the app does not always run smoothly. In addition to that, it crashed several times in our test - which is very annoying when you have already worked on a photo for some time. Not all tools work optimally. A "before / after" option during editing is also not possible - but that’s not too much of a disadvantage, since the app's results are usually very different from the original anyway.

Top 3 Pros:

- Unusual effects and results

- Tools very flexible

- Hardly any advertising in the free version

Top 3 Cons:

- App does not always run smoothly

- Not all tools work equally well

- No "before / after" feature

Price: free for Android

Full version: 3,89 €

Manufacturer: Ilixa.com