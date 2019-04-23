 Testing photo editing apps: ″Chroma Lab″ | Shift | DW | 29.04.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Chroma Lab"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: "Chroma Lab".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Chroma Lab (DW)

"Chroma Lab" is freely available for Android – to unlock  the full version, users have to spend € 3.89. The app is aimed  at smartphone photographers with a soft spot for loud colors  - friends of natural-looking images should rather keep their hands off it.

Apart from a small number of standard editing tools, "Chroma Lab" offers a wide collection of unusual color effects, distortions and so-called "glitches".

Users can choose from some preset filters (that already deliver rather gaudy results), but the app’s real fun lies in its customizable tools . Especially when it comes to "coloring" there are hardly any limits to creativity. Colors can be freely selected and combined within the respective effects. To do that, users simply have to  click on  the  icons in the app’s action bar. It took us a few minutes to become familiar with the user interface - but once you understand the principle, everything works very intuitively.

Unfortunately, the app does not always run smoothly. In addition to that, it crashed several times in our test - which is very annoying when you have  already worked on a photo for some time. Not all tools work optimally. A "before / after" option during editing is also not possible - but that’s not too much of a disadvantage, since the app's results are usually very different from the original anyway.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Unusual effects and results

- Tools very flexible

- Hardly any advertising in the free version

 

Top 3 Cons:

- App does not always run smoothly

- Not all tools work equally well

- No "before / after" feature

 

Price: free for Android

Full version: 3,89 €

Manufacturer: Ilixa.com

