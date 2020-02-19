Testing photo editing apps: "BLACK - B&W Film Emulator"

Digital photography - especially with mobile phones - is super fast and super easy. It often doesn't come close to the beauty and aesthetics of analog black-and-white photography of the past. With the iOS app "BLACK - B&W Film Emulator", colour images can be transformed into noble-looking black and white photographs.

"BLACK - B&W Film Emulator" is essentially a filter app. The filters imitate analog film classics such as NEOPAN 400 (FUJI) or APX 400 (AGFA). The app developers have analyzed the specifics of each film and tried to reproduce them in the filters.

The best thing about it: Nobody has to leave the house to shoot new great photos. Just scroll through the photo gallery and experiment with existing pictures. The results are sometimes astonishing. Black and white photos abstract motifs and bring out contrasts and the character of people, animals or landscapes in a particularly intense way.

"BLACK - B&W Film Emulator" does not offer classic image editing possibilities. In addition to the filters, there is also the possibility to darken photos at the edges - to "vignette" or let them fade. And that's all there is to it. The latter functions can only be used in the Pro version of the app, however. This means that only the filters are available in the basic version.

Conclusion: "BLACK B&W Film Emulator" is a good app to give pictures an elegant vintage touch. However, the free basic version offers too few functions.

Top 2 Pros:

- intense looking results

- plain user interface

Top 3 Cons:

- too few functions in the basic version

- export to the picture gallery does not always work

- the finished photo cannot be found as an attachment when sending by email, but only directly in the email - this makes further processing more difficult

Manufacturer: Stojanowski Consulting Ltd

Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store, the Pro version costs 2.29 €