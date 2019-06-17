 Testing photo editing apps: ″BeFunky″. | Shift | DW | 25.06.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "BeFunky".

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "BeFunky".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, BeFunky (DW)

"BeFunky" is available as a free download for Android. For the full version, the manufacturer charges 2.92 € - offering additional filters and digital photo frames.

 

With "BeFunky" you can create stunning, dynamic collages with up to 9 photos, beautiful backgrounds, text, and stickers.

"Be Funky" has standard tools such as cropping, saturation, vignetting, etc., but the app is actually about spicing up pictures with funny photo effects.

Using BeFunky, photos can be provided with various effects: fonts, filters, photo frames and stickers.

The operation is easy to use and quite intuitive, the pictures can be edited as often as desired.


We especially like the many  filters of "BeFunky", which even in the free Android application offer endless possibilities for experimenting. This app is not a classic image editing tool, but it's fun and brings fast results.

 

 

Top 3 Pros:

-Countless possibilities even in the free version
-Simple, intuitive operation
- funny results

 

Top 3 cons:

- Effects partly too silly

-Needs a good internet connection

- No zoom function to edit subtleties


Price: Free for Android / Full version 2.39 €
Manufacturer: BeFunky Inc

