Testing photo editing apps: "Animatix"

"Animatix" for iOS is not your average photo editing app - you won’t find standard tools like exposure, saturation or sharpness adjustment here. Instead, the application generates short animations from your snapshots. Users can currently combine 24 different animation modes with 12 filters. Intensity, frequency and tempo of the animation are adjustable with sliders. Results can be saved as MOV or GIF files and be shared directly to social media.

The app is extremely easy to use and delivers good results. However, the animations all look very similar, and not every filter is visually convincing. Overall, a nice little toy you could lose fun for quickly.

Top 3 Pros:

- Very easy to use

- Quick results

- Direct sharing to social media

Top 3 Cons:

- Animations all look similar

- No real time rendering

- Available for iOS only

Price: € 2.29 for iOS

Manufacturer: Code Organa