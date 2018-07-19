 Testing photo editing apps: ″Animatix″ | Shift | DW | 30.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Animatix"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Animatix ".

DW Shift: Pic-FX - Bildbearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"Animatix" for iOS is not your average photo editing app - you won’t find standard tools like exposure, saturation or sharpness adjustment here. Instead, the application generates short animations from your snapshots. Users can currently combine 24 different animation modes with 12 filters. Intensity, frequency and tempo of the animation are adjustable with sliders. Results can be saved as MOV or GIF files and be shared directly to social media.

 

The app is extremely easy to use and delivers good results. However, the animations all look very similar, and not every filter is visually convincing. Overall, a nice little toy you could lose fun for quickly.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very easy to use

- Quick results

- Direct sharing to social media

 

Top 3 Cons:

- Animations all look similar

- No real time rendering

- Available for iOS only

 

 

Price: € 2.29 for iOS

 

Manufacturer: Code Organa

 

Related content

DW Shift: Pic-FX - Bildbearbeitungs-Apps im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Pixlr" 23.07.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: " Pixlr ".

Apptest Fotor

Testing photo editing apps: "Fotor" 16.07.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Fotor".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Trigraphy" 09.07.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Trigraphy".

Film

Ryan Gosling (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Pianist Daniil Trifonov (DW)

A new Chopin (1)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  