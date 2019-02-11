Testing photo editing apps: "Afterlight"

"Afterlight" is available for Android as a free download with in-app-purchases. There is also a paid version of the app for iOS, but we didn't include it in this test- the two versions are too different.





"Afterlight" is a rather comprehensive photo editing app - equiped with classic editing tools as well as a number of preset filters and effects. In comparison to similar applications, there aren't many of the latter, but they convince with natural looking results. We especially liked the "Light Leak" effects. The user interface is clearly arranged and easy to understand, even for unexperienced users.



However, the application has some weak points. Photos cannot be enlarged during editing, for example - which means that the user has less control over the end result. Also, it is not possible to compare the current editing step with the original photo. And editingpossibilities of the otherwise handsome leak effects are unfortunately limited.



All in all, "Afterlight" leaves us with a rather mixed impression - even though the app can achieve quite nice results.







Top 3 Pros:



- Intuitive user surface



- Produces good results



- Handsome light leak effects







Top 3 Cons:



- Applying effects take long



- No possibility to zoom in while editing



- Comparing edit with the original not possible







Price: free for Android, with in-app-purchases



Manufacturer: Afterlight Collective