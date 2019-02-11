 Testing photo editing apps: ″Afterlight″ | Shift | DW | 12.02.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Afterlight"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Afterlight".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"Afterlight" is available for Android as a free download with in-app-purchases. There is also a paid version of the app for iOS, but we didn't include it in this test- the two versions are too different.


"Afterlight" is a rather comprehensive photo editing app - equiped with classic editing tools as well as a number of preset filters and effects. In comparison to similar applications, there aren't many of the latter, but they convince with natural looking results. We especially liked  the "Light Leak" effects. The user interface is clearly arranged and easy to understand, even for unexperienced users.

However, the application has some weak points. Photos cannot be enlarged during editing, for example - which means that the user has less control over the end result.  Also, it is not possible to compare the current editing step with the original photo. And editingpossibilities of the otherwise handsome leak effects are unfortunately limited.

All in all, "Afterlight" leaves us with a rather mixed impression - even though the app can achieve quite nice results.


                                                                                   
Top 3 Pros:

- Intuitive user surface

- Produces good results

- Handsome light leak effects



Top 3 Cons:

- Applying effects take long

- No possibility to zoom in while editing

- Comparing edit with the original not possible



Price: free for Android, with in-app-purchases

Manufacturer: Afterlight Collective

