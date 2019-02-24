 Testing photo editing apps: ″1998 Cam″ | Shift | DW | 25.02.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "1998 Cam"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "1998 Cam".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"1998 Cam" is available as a free download for Android and iOS. All of the app functions of the app areaccessible in the free version - but they come with a lot of advertising. To get rid of that, you have you pay 1,49 €.

The minimalist photo editing app promises to give images a clear retro touch. Four categories of tools are available : A selection of overlays that simulate wear, various lighting effects, dozens of preset filters and seven different vignettes.

In addition, images can be given a characteristic blur in the so-called "3D" mode. The app also features a camera function.

This sounds very straightforward - but despite limited possibilities, the application is not particularly easy to use. Images, for example, cannot be enlarged - you therefore have little control during editing. It is also not possible to compare the current editing status with the original image.

The relatively large number of filters is, with a few exceptions, only marked with letter-number combinations. This makes orientation difficult - especially since many filters lead to very similar results.

All in all, we can therefore not really recommend the app . Creating retro looks sounds charming - but unfortunately there are a lot problems with the implementation.

                                                                                  

Top 3 Pros:

- Free full version

- Beautiful retro effects

- Convincing light leak effects

 

Top 3 cons:

- A lot of advertising in the free version

- Little control when editing images

- Filters produce similar looking results

 

Price: free for Android and iOS

             Ad-free version: 1,49 €

Manufacturer: Huu Nguyen Chi

