Testing photo editing apps: "1998 Cam"

"1998 Cam" is available as a free download for Android and iOS. All of the app functions of the app areaccessible in the free version - but they come with a lot of advertising. To get rid of that, you have you pay 1,49 €.

The minimalist photo editing app promises to give images a clear retro touch. Four categories of tools are available : A selection of overlays that simulate wear, various lighting effects, dozens of preset filters and seven different vignettes.

In addition, images can be given a characteristic blur in the so-called "3D" mode. The app also features a camera function.

This sounds very straightforward - but despite limited possibilities, the application is not particularly easy to use. Images, for example, cannot be enlarged - you therefore have little control during editing. It is also not possible to compare the current editing status with the original image.

The relatively large number of filters is, with a few exceptions, only marked with letter-number combinations. This makes orientation difficult - especially since many filters lead to very similar results.

All in all, we can therefore not really recommend the app . Creating retro looks sounds charming - but unfortunately there are a lot problems with the implementation.

Top 3 Pros:

- Free full version

- Beautiful retro effects

- Convincing light leak effects

Top 3 cons:

- A lot of advertising in the free version

- Little control when editing images

- Filters produce similar looking results

Price: free for Android and iOS

Ad-free version: 1,49 €

Manufacturer: Huu Nguyen Chi