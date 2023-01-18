  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Politics

'Serbia will never accept the independence of Kosovo'

Lavinia Pitu
13 minutes ago

Serbia hopes to complete its EU accession negotiations by the end of 2024 - a tall order considering the recent tensions with Kosovo, which Belgrade does not recognize as an independent state, and Serbia's close ties with Russia. Tanja Miscevic, Serbia's minister of European Integration, stated categorically in an interview with DW in Berlin that Serbia will never recognize Kosovo's independence. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4MPnv

Miscevic (57) is a Serbian political scientist and expert on Europe. She has worked in a number of academic and political posts and is in favor of Serbia's integration into the EU. From 2005 to 2009, she served as director of the Serbian government's Office for European Integration and was a member of the government's negotiating team for Serbia's accession to the EU. She was appointed minister for European Integration in 2022.  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 main battle tanks

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy criticizes German tank hesitation

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vivian Konadu

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021.

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Crime21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Dani Dayan

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

SocietyJanuary 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Matteo Messina Denaro, former mafia boss, being escorted by police in Sicily, Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Crime16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Yazidis fleeing Islamic State terrorists

Yazidis in Germany: Late hope for justice?

Yazidis in Germany: Late hope for justice?

Politics2 hours ago02:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

Wine being poured into a glass

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Health22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Politics20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage