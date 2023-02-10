  1. Skip to content
Taking stock: Global coal phaseout

Tabea Mergenthaler | Mona Westholt
October 2, 2023

Countries all over the world are phasing out coal and boosting their renewable energy sectors. But their strategies and timelines are all different. Which nations are making progress, and which are lagging behind?

