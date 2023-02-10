Taking stock: Global coal phaseout

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesTaking stock: Global coal phaseoutTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesTabea Mergenthaler | Mona Westholt10/02/2023October 2, 2023Countries all over the world are phasing out coal and boosting their renewable energy sectors. But their strategies and timelines are all different. Which nations are making progress, and which are lagging behind?https://p.dw.com/p/4WrbDAdvertisement