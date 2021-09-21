Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A tablet is a portable, flat computer with a touchscreen display.
The tablet is suitable as a personal computer while traveling due to its low weight and compact size. Since no fold-out keyboard is integrated, tablets are less appropriate for writing larger amounts of text. The tablet functions can be expanded by so-called apps. The simple handling, field of application and design are similar to a smartphone.