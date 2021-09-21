Visit the new DW website

Tablet

A tablet is a portable, flat computer with a touchscreen display.

The tablet is suitable as a personal computer while traveling due to its low weight and compact size. Since no fold-out keyboard is integrated, tablets are less appropriate for writing larger amounts of text. The tablet functions can be expanded by so-called apps. The simple handling, field of application and design are similar to a smartphone.

28.07.21 *** This photo provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, shows a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from Iraq and sold for $1.6 million to Hobby Lobby for display in the Museum of the Bible. A federal judge in New York has approved the forfeiture of the 3,500-year-old clay tablet. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement-ICE via AP)

Ancient Gilgamesh 'dream tablet' to go back to Iraq 21.09.2021

UN and US officials will return a stone inscription bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh to their counterparts from Iraq at a ceremony in Washington this week.
Si.427 shows the subdivision of a field in Sippar, modern day Iraq, dating from 1900-1600 BC.

Thank the Babylonians, not Pythagoras, for trigonometry 10.08.2021

Most every kid learns a² + b² = c² in math. Pythagoras, right? Wrong. Babylonians used trigonometry 1,000 years before the Greeks. Time to rewrite history?
Show us how you Quiz!

Show us how you Quiz! 29.10.2020

Are you a real DW fan? It’s time to find out! Only our biggest fans can answer all these questions correctly. Find out and win an iPad.
Die Opioid-Krise in den USA

Using opioids a delicate balancing act 27.08.2019

Got a headache? Take a painkiller. Abdominal pain? Why not take a tablet? And for severe complaints? Opioids can help. But whether taken as medication or for leisure, they can quickly become highly addictive.
Bildnummer: 58962483 Datum: 04.10.2012 Copyright: imago/Schöning Schokoriegel, Snickers Snickers Food Studio xcb x0x 2012 quer Sachaufnahme Studiobild Studiofoto Freisteller Einzelaufnahme Riegel Imbiss Snack Schokolade Schokoladenriegel Süßigkeit Süßigkeit Lebensmittel Zwischenmahlzeit Essen Snickers 58962483 Date 04 10 2012 Copyright Imago Schöning Chocolate bars Snickers Snickers Food Studio x0x 2012 horizontal Sachaufnahme Studio photo Studio photo cut out Single shot Bars Snack Snack Chocolate Chocolate bars Candy Candy Food Between meal Eat Snickers

Blue light triggers sweet tooth in rodents, study shows 11.07.2019

Are you staring at your smartphone or computer screen for too long? Think twice about it! The blue light can trigger a craving for the sweet stuff — at least in rats.
Ein Polizist steht am 12.08.2016 auf dem Gelände des Gäubodenvolksfestes in Straubing (Bayern). Zu dem Volksfest werden heuer bis zum 22. August etwa 1,4 Millionen Besucher erwartet. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Chechen refugee interrogated in Germany for sharing a DW article 26.05.2018

Police in Bavaria have searched the room of Chechen refugee Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov and seized his phones and tablet after he shared an article posted by DW. The article features a photo of "Islamic State" fighters.
Ein Duden mit einem Bleistift auf einem Holztisch. Das Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache erschien erstmals im Jahre 1870. Herausgeber war Konrad Duden. Heute gibt es das Wörterbuch auch in elektronischen Ausgaben. © picture-alliance/R. Fellens

German language officially gets 5,000 new words 07.08.2017

"Emoji" is now a German word, as are "Darknet" and "Tablet." The official dictionary of the German language, the Duden, is getting an update, adding 5,000 new words taken from contemporary society.
epa03830919 A passengers with a laptop computer is screened in the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) passenger screening area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia USA, 19 August 2013. The Transportation Security Agency has discovered 100 guns in carry on luggage in 2012 and 68 so far in 2013 at the Atlanta airport, numbers which are the highest among US airports. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

US holds off on laptop ban on flights from Europe for now 30.05.2017

US security officials say they won't impose a ban on notebook computers on flights from European country just yet. In March, restrictions were placed on travelers to the US from some Middle East countries.
ID # 8821002 Copyright: Colourbox

EU alarmed by US laptop plans 12.05.2017

The suggested US extension of bans on laptop and tablet usage during flights from the EU has prompted urgent talks. A French government source said Paris would resist such strictures.
01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 21.12.2016

Two heads are better than one – how German twin brothers, alias "Die Lochis", became YouTube stars. App art: we look at the new forms of art emerging on smartphones. And: an amazing high-tech Christmas video from Texas.

Kunst App auf Smartphone

Art with Apps 21.12.2016

More and more artists are discovering the Smartphone and developing apps that foster user creativity. The applications range from live image editing to controlling light installations.

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, HA.com shows the world's earliest-known stone inscription of the Ten Commandments – a two-foot square slab of white marble, weighing about 115 pounds and inscribed in an early Hebrew script called Samaritan, that sold for $850,000 Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, 2016, at a public auction of ancient Biblical archaeology artifacts held by Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Matt Roppolo/Heritage Auctions, HA.com via AP)

Ancient Ten Commandments tablet auctioned 17.11.2016

The world's earliest-known complete stone inscription of the Ten Commandments, a 1,500-year-old stone tablet, was sold at a US auction for $850,000. It had spent over three decades as a paving stone.
Titel: DW euromaxx Apple in der Kunst Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Apple, iPad, Kunst, Tablet Art, Nikolai Lockertsen, Norwegen Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Kameramann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: DW Copyright gegeben

Apple and Art 09.05.2016

Apple products have become a favorite tool among artists and filmmakers, not just due to clever marketing. High resolution displays and customized apps fulfill high expectations
ID # 8821002 Copyright: Colourbox

Top 5 tablet brands 18.03.2016

1. Apple (16,1) | 2. Samsung (9,0) | 3. Amazon (5,0) | 4. Lenovo (3,2) | 5. Huawei (2,3) | (million devices sold Q4/2015) Source: ABI Research

Latest gadgets unveiled in Barcelona 23.02.2016

Mobile phone makers are unveiling their latest gadgets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. They include a smartphone that functions as a car key and a hybrid tablet/smart projector.
Titel: DW Shift iPads im Unterricht Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: ZDF / NN Bildbeschreibung: Schüler vor Tablet im Klassenraum

iPads in the classroom 08.12.2015

If you can't beat them, join them - one German school is using tablets as learning tools.
