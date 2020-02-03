Syrian forces enter strategic town east of Idlib

The move is a renewed effort initiated by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture Idlib, the last rebel stronghold. The town, Saraqeb, sits between two main roads that Assad seeks to control.
Syrian regime forces on Wednesday entered the strategic town of Saraqeb in northwestern Idlib province, a war monitor said.
The move is a renewed effort intitated by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold.
"Regime forces have entered Saraqeb, after hundreds of jihadists and allied forces retreated north of the town," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP news agency.
Saraqeb, which is just east of Idlib city, sits between two main roads that Assad is pushing to fully control. Syrian state TV said that the roads were within firing range of government forces.
UN Security Council meeting
The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on Thursday in Syria, diplomats said. They said the meeting, which will be open to the public, was requested by the United States, France and Britain.
The talks come amid escalating tensions in Idlib following renewed clashes between Turkish and Syriangovernment forces. The clashes saw more than 20 people killed in the province, which is already destabilized and faced with a humanitarian crisis.
The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is set to report on the situation in Idlib at the meeting. The US has also voiced its concern over the current state of affairs, with James Jeffrey, the top US envoy to Syria, telling reporters that the Russians were increasingly violating the terms of their mutual de-escalation agreement in northeastern Syria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that, if the Syrian regime did not pull back, Turkey would take matters into its own hands.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile called for a "cessation of hostilities" between Turkey and Syria, at a recent press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
lc/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)