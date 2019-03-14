 Syria donor conference brings pledges of $7 billion for refugees | News | DW | 14.03.2019

News

Syria donor conference brings pledges of $7 billion for refugees

Donor pledges exceeded expectations at the 2019 conference in Brussels. But with 12 million refugees across the region and the Syria conflict far from over, questions remain over how to deliver aid.

Officials attend the third Brussels conference on supporting future of Syria and the region at the European Council in Brussels on March 14, 2019

International donors are on track to raise close to €6.2 billion ($7 billion) in aid for Syria and those fleeing the eight year conflict in 2019, exceeding expectations, according to the United Nations.

More than half of that money is earmarked for refugees languishing in neighboring countries while the conflict continues and Europe remains divided on contributing to reconstruction.

Pledges beat expectations

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowock said the conference was likely to beat last year’s pledges, raising “possibly close to $7 billion.”  

The European Union alone offered €2.01 billion ($2.21 billion). But that figure includes some €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in funds already promised to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2015 for refugees already in Turkey.

Germany became the second largest donor in the region after a pledge of almost €1.5 billion over the next three years. Germany’s Development Minister Gerd Müller said the plight of children was particularly important, with half of all refugees under the age of 18.

The UN said prior to the conference that close to €3 billion would be needed to meet Syria’s internal aid needs and almost €5 billion for neighboring countries.

Crisis far from over

The conference also aimed to restart efforts to find a political resolution to the conflict.

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter watches illumination rounds light up Baghouz, Syria, as the last pocket of Islamic State militants is attacked on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

SDF fighters in Baghouz attack the last pockets of Islamic State on March 12

Despite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government making significant gains with Russia’s support and recent claims that Islamic State (IS) was almost defeated, experts warned the conflict was far from over.

Some 80 percent of people inside Syria live in extreme poverty. Refugees in neighboring countries have experienced some pressure to return despite fears of violence, conscription or prison.

Reconstruction, al-Assad and sanctions

Difficult questions of if, when and how to begin with reconstruction were also raised with some arguing basic relief work was needed to make Syria liveable for those who remain.

Complicating those questions were European divisions over whether reconstruction would involve the Syrian president, and how aid might get around existing sanctions on his regime. The EU refuses to help rebuild Syria until a political settlement has been reached.

No Syrian government or opposition representatives were invited to the event but civil society groups voiced concerns over pressure from donor countries for refugees to return.

ta/jm (dpa/AP)

