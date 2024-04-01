Switzerland: 3 dead, 1 injured after Zermatt avalanche

Swiss authorities launched a rescue operation after the avalanche at the ski resort town. Police did not identify the victims or say if more people could be missing.

Swiss police said Monday that three people were killed and another one injured following an avalanche at the popular ski resort town of Zermatt on Monday.

Authorities launched a rescue operation and had discovered the bodies of the victims. Swiss police did not divulge the identities of the victims or say if more people could be missing after the disaster.

Police for the southwestern Swiss canton of Valais where the avalanche occurred say the search operations will be put on hold for today after the discovery of the bodies.

The search for the missing proved difficult for Swiss authorities due to the massive amount of snow in the area.

