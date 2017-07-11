Swedish police shoot 3 during fresh riots — reports

Three people were injured when police fired warning shots into a crowd of rioters in eastern Sweden on Sunday, local media reported.

The country has been rocked by days of violence sparked by far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan.

Paludans' anti-immigration and anti-Islamic Stram Kurs (Hard Line) movement has threatened to burn copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book.

What do we know so far?

The newspaper Aftonbladet said the incident took place in the city of Norrkoping when police moved in to disperse a group of people who were throwing stones at officers.

Sveriges Radio cited Johnny Gustafsson, press spokesperson for the local police, as saying that no one should have life-threatening injuries from the shootings.

The Norrköpings Tidningar newspaper said the injured were taken to hospital.

Several vehicles were set on fire as the violence unfolded and at least 17 people were arrested, Aftonbladet said.

Similar clashes in recent days caused damage and injuries in several Swedish cities.

On Saturday, a bus and a number of other vehicles were set on fire in the southern city of Malmo over rallies by far-right extremists.

Three police officers had to be taken to hospital after a riot in Linkoping on Thursday.

And on Friday, nine police officers were injured in similar clashes in Orebro in central Sweden.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly