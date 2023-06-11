  1. Skip to content
Sweden: Teenager killed, three injured in shooting

18 minutes ago

Two suspects were arrested after a car chase soon after the shooting. The motive of the attack remains unknown.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SQyp
Police officials at the scene of crime after the shooting.
A teenager was killed in a shooting in Sweden.Image: Anders Wiklund/AP Photo/picture alliance

A 15-year-old boy was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening outside Stockholm.

Two men have been arrested, but the motive of the killing is yet to be established, police said.

What we know so far

Police, on early Saturday evening, received information regarding the shooting near a square in a southern suburb on the outskirts of Stockholm.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds at the site, and two others were found nearby.

 "The person who died at the scene is a boy aged 15," said Towe Hagg, a Stockholm police spokesperson.

Police cordoned off the area after the shooting.
Police recieved information of the shooting on Saturday evening. Image: Anders Wiklund/TT/IMAGO

Of the three injured, one was a 15-year-old boy, a man aged 45 and a 65-year-old woman, police said in a statement.

All three were immediately taken to a hospital.

Two men were arrested after a car chase on a highway within one hour of the shooting. An investigation into the shooting has been launched, said the police.

Sweden battles violence

In two separate shooting incidents, another three people were injured on Friday in the Stockholm area.

In recent years, Sweden has been battling a surge in shootings and bombings as gangs settle scores fuelled by the narcotics trade.

The country witnessed 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of them fatal, according to police data. The previous year, there were 346 shooting incidents.

This year, Sweden has seen 144 shootings by May, with 52 in the Stockholm area.

A total of 18 people have been killed, 10 of them in the capital alone.

Over 100 Bombings Rock Sweden

ns/sms (AFP, DPA)

