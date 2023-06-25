  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheSweden

Sweden: Roller coaster car derails at theme park

33 minutes ago

Swedish media report that one person died in the crash, police say several were injured after a part of a roller coaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T2QV
Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Police, firefighters and medics all converged on the scene and the park was emptied so that they could workImage: Claudio Bresciani/AP/picture alliance

Several people were injured and one reportedly killed on Sunday in the Swedish capital when part of a rollercoaster train derailed and got stuck, with some people subsequently falling from it.

Swedish police said that nine people were taken to a hospital, and three of them were seriously hurt.

Stockholm's regional authority later said that three children were in hospital among those nine wounded, but with only minor injuries.

 

Park official also reports one death 

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and news agency TT both cited the Grona Lund amusement park's spokeswoman as saying that one person had also died in the crash. 

"It is incredibly tragic and shocking," park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. "Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured." 

Neither Swedish police or its government immediately confirmed the death. 

First video footage from the scene soon after the crash seemed to show most cars of the train still on the roller coaster tracks and even one adult male sitting on a metal pillar that was part of the ride's structure several meters off the ground, apparently awaiting rescue. 

Eyewitnesses told Swedish media that part of the train had derailed. Other passengers were stuck in their seats on the ride and had to wait to be extracted.

People ride the roller coaster Jetline at Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, April 22, 2014.
People at least 140 centimeters tall (roughly 4 foot 6 inches) are permitted to ride the Jetline rollercoaster Image: via REUTERS

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 meters (almost 100 feet), according to information on the Grona Lund website. More than 1 million people ride it each year.

msh/dj (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Wagner mercenary sits atop in a tank in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don

LIVE — Wagner chief 'humiliated' Putin, Ukraine says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

African startups embrace AI technology

African startups embrace AI technology

TechnologyJune 24, 202303:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden (right) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gesturing in front of the White House as both smile

US, India forge deeper strategic ties with Modi visit

US, India forge deeper strategic ties with Modi visit

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Outside view of the 'Pears Jewish Campus' in Berlin Wilmersdorf, fronted by a colorful mural

New 'Jewish campus' opens in Berlin

New 'Jewish campus' opens in Berlin

Religion6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A tractor drives along an empty street in the city of Gjakova, Kosovo

Kosovo: How the brain drain impacts Kosovar society

Kosovo: How the brain drain impacts Kosovar society

Society2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

SocietyJune 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A surfer rides a wave at the Pororoca Surf Festival

Surf's up on the Amazon

Surf's up on the Amazon

Lifestyle21 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage