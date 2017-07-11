Sweden: Police probe ax attack as possible 'terror crime'

Swedish police are investigating an ax attack that took place Wednesday in the southern town of Vetlanda as a possible "terror crime," authorities said.

Police said at least eight people were injured, but so far no fatalities have been reported.

Earlier, police said they shot and arrested a man in his 20s after he attacked several people in Vetlanda, a town of around 13,000 people about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg — Sweden's second largest city.

One suspect is in custody, according to officials.

The motive was not immediately clear.

What we know so far

Local authorities say that the suspect, who was shot by police, has been admitted to hospital and that he was previously known to police for minor crimes

Swedish police say that the condition of those attacked and the perpetrator was not immediately known

Police said the situation was under control and that nothing so far indicated additional perpetrators

Reactions from police

According to Swedish newspaper the Aftonblade, police spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver said: ''Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead."

Regional police chief Malena Grann confirmed at a news conference that a suspect had been arrested after ''police opened fire.''

Local police chief Jonas Lindell said authorities have started a preliminary investigation "into attempted murder."

"That is the criminal classification we have. There are details in the investigation that make us investigate any terrorist motives, but at the moment I cannot go into details,'' he said.

Swedish PM: 'Heinous acts'

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven slammed the attacks as "heinous acts."

"We confront such heinous acts with the combined force of our society," Lofven told Swedish newsagency TT in a written comment.

Sweden in shock following truck attack

In April 2017, five people were killed after a truck ploughed into crowds on a busy street in central Stockholm, before crashing into a department store.

The attacker, Rakhmat Akilov, was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison.

mvb/nm (AP, dpa, Reuters)