  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
Buchenwald was the first concentration camp to be liberated by a Western Allied army,
Buchenwald was the first concentration camp to be liberated by a Western Allied army.Image: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance
CultureGermany

Swastikas sprayed on signs at Buchenwald camp memorial

58 minutes ago

German authorities are investigating an incident in which swastikas and other Nazi symbols were spray painted on signs at a former concentration camp.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IovX

German authorities on Friday began an investigation into an incident where traffic signs and a map at the former Buchenwald concentration camp were smeared with swastikas and other Nazi symbols.

Police said two traffic signs and a sign with a map of the memorial were spray-painted with the symbols Thursday evening. All the signs smeared with Nazi graffiti were removed. 

The Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation, which runs the memorial site, said it was appalled by the incident and called it an "abhorrent attack on the dignity of the Nazis' victims and on our work."

The incident comes after seven trees dedicated to the memory of victims of the Nazi-era concentration camp were chopped down in July. 

The Buchenwald concentration camp was established in 1937. More than 56,000 of the 280,000 inmates held at Buchenwald and its satellite camps were killed by the Nazi regime or died due to hunger, illness or medical experiments before the camp's liberation in 1945.

rm/sms (AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A profile image of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

Technology1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Sendung | Covid Spezial | Uganda

How COVID helps in the fight against Ebola

How COVID helps in the fight against Ebola

Science22 hours ago04:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida stands at microphones wearing glasses

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Society10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Bundespräsident Steinmeier | Rede an die Nation

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

Society9 hours ago00:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

Three tied plastic bags filled with smoke detectors, bearing the yellow radiation warning logo and the word "RADIOAKTIVNO"

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Conflicts23 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Equality7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Dollar

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

BusinessOctober 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have fought a bitter campaign.

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Politics12 hours ago02:12 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage