Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Svetlana Alexievich

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich was born 1948 in Ukraine, and writes in Russian. In 2015, she was awarded the Literature Nobel Prize for her "polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time."

Alexievich's narratives describing the horrors of the 20th-century are based on witness accounts and years of personal interviews. She has written on wrote World War II, the dramatic break-up of the former Soviet Union, the Chernobyl disaster and the war in Afghanistan, frequently focusing on the unheard voices of women and children. Alexievich fled political persecution under the Lukashenko regime in Belarus to Paris, Gothenburg and Berlin, before returning to Minsk in 2011.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presents the the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany to Belarusian Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich, at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Svetlana Alexievich honored with German Order of Merit 15.06.2021

The Nobel Prize winner from Belarus is being recognized as a leading intellectual in the opposition movement against long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko.
ACHTUNG: Fotos dürfen nur im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung der Berlinale oder ihrer Vertreter veröffentlicht werden **** Courage *** Für eine Verwendung nach dem 5. Juli 2021 müssen die Rechte vom/von der jeweilige Rechteinhaber*in eingeholt werden. ***

'Courage': On the frontline of the Belarus protests 11.06.2021

Democracy activists Svetlana Alexievich and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya were in Berlin for the premiere of Aliaksei Paluyan's documentary on Belarus, "Courage."
(C) Vitali Alekseenok

Belarus needs more than economic aid: Vitali Alekseenok 09.04.2021

The regime in Minsk may have quelled protests, but dissatisfaction is simmering among people in Belarus. Musician Alekseenok discusses their aspirations in a new book about his country.
26.08.2020, Belarus, Minsk: MINSK, BELARUS - AUGUST 26, 2020: Nobel prize laureate, Belarusian writer and journalist Svetlana Alexievich, summoned for questioning over the formation of the Coordination Council of Belarus, holds flowers outside the offices of the Belarusian Investigative Committee. The announcement of the results of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election has sparked mass protests in Minsk and major cities across Belarus. Sergei Bobylev/TASS Foto: Sergei Bobylev/TASS/dpa |

Svetlana Alexievich: Nobel laureate leaves Belarus for Germany 28.09.2020

The Nobel prize-winning author was the only member of the opposition coordination council's leadership neither in jail or in exile. The 72-year-old has arrived in Berlin.

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate smiles as she opens her apartment door to greet supporters in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020. On Wednesday morning unidentified people tried to enter the apartment of the last member of the council's executive presidium who remained free. (AP Photo/TUT.by) |

Diplomats rush to Belarus Nobel laureate's home after 'masked men' spotted outside 09.09.2020

Svetlana Alexievich also called journalists to her home, and accused the government in Minsk of terrorizing the people. The author said that despite official pressure, she wouldn't leave the country.
ARCHIV 2017 *** Svetlana Alexievich the Belarusian writer and Noble Prize winner in Literature met with readers at the International Cultural Centre in Krakow, Poland on 4 September, 2017. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Belarus investigators question Nobel laureate amid protest crackdown 24.08.2020

Belarus investigators summoned Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich for questioning over her ties to an opposition group. Meanwhile, authorities have arrest protest leaders demanding the president's ouster.
ARCHIV - Die Schriftstellerin Swetlana Alexijewitsch lächelt am 10.10.2015 auf der Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin. (zu dpa «Theaterstück über Nobelpreisträgerin Alexijewitsch in Litauen» vom 20.12.2017) Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Putin 'his own hostage': Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich on her opera debut 05.02.2020

The Nobel Prize in Literature winner in 2015, Svetlana Alexievich spoke to DW about her opera debut in Stuttgart; and why democracy is possible in the Ukraine but not in Russia.
Schriftstellerin Swetlana Alexijewitsch Writer Svetlana Alexijewitsch

Nobel prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich at 70: 'Reality has always attracted me like a magnet' 30.05.2018

Belarusian investigative journalist and writer Svetlana Alexievich turns 70 on May 31. Her unique, and often harrowing, insights into life behind the Iron Curtain were rewarded with the Nobel Prize in 2015.
08.03.2016 Bonn DW Swetlana Alexandrowna Alexijewitsch zu Besuch in der DW Copyright: DW/S. Englert

Chernobyl, war and the meaning of life: Nobel Prize-winner Svetlana Alexievich in 5 questions 09.03.2016

Belarusian author Svetlana Alexievich visited the DW studio in Germany. The Nobel Prize winner admitted she'd rather have more time to herself and explained what life is all about.
12.2015 Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art. Teaserbild mit Logo

The idea. The project. The team. 02.01.2016

People all around the world champion freedom of speech and defend individual rights. Artists are often at the vanguard of the struggle to achieve such liberties. This project honors their efforts.
Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick Kultur 2015

Culture 2015: People who left their mark 30.12.2015

2015 was a rollercoaster of emotions, a turbulent year with many highlights, controversial debates and farewells. These are the artists who moved us with their books, movies, art or music.
Swetlana Alexijewitsch , aufgenommen am 11.10.2013 auf der 65. Frankfurter Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen).

Nobel Prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich: 'I am a human ear' 08.12.2015

Svetlana Alexievich, who will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, provided insight on her work in a lecture. She listens to the people - and boldly criticizes the authorities of Belarus and Russia.
10.10.2015 *** Die Schriftstellerin Swetlana Alexijewitsch spricht am 10.10.2015 in Berlin in der Bundespressekonferenz zu den Medienvertretern. Alexijewitsch wurde am 08. Oktober 2015 mit dem Literaturnobelpreis ausgezeichnet. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich 08.12.2015

Svetlana Alexievich records the implosion of the Soviet Union and its aftermath in her works. This year's Nobel laureate fearlessly gives voice to the voiceless.
10.10.2015 *** Die Schriftstellerin Swetlana Alexijewitsch spricht am 10.10.2015 in Berlin in der Bundespressekonferenz zu den Medienvertretern. Alexijewitsch wurde am 08. Oktober 2015 mit dem Literaturnobelpreis ausgezeichnet. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Belarus Literature Nobel winner Alexievich warns of 'soft dictatorship' 10.10.2015

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich has voiced doubt that elections taking place in her country will be free and fair. The writer, who won a Nobel Prize for Literature this week, said Belarus was a "soft dictatorship."
Swetlana ALEXIJEWITSCH, Weissrussland, Schriftstellerin, Preistraegerin Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels 2013, am 11.10.2013. Frankfurter Buchmesse 2013 vom 09.10 - 13.10.2011 in Frankfurt am Main / Deutschland

Opinion: Alexievich understands the victims on all sides 09.10.2015

Svetlana Alexievich is very deserving of the Nobel Prize for literature, says DW's Efim Schuhmann. Not only does she continue in the literary tradition of greats like Dostoyevsky, she has a huge capacity for compassion.
Belarusian-Ukrainian writer Svetlana Alexievich is seen during her author reading within the Prague Writers' Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, November 7, 2014. (CTK Photo/Michal Dolezal)

Literature Nobel Prize goes to journalist Svetlana Alexievich 08.10.2015

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been announced in Stockholm. For the first time, a journalist has won, with Belarusian investigative reporter Svetlana Alexievich picking up the prize.
Show more articles