No cars allowed on Juist island

Juist, a 17-kilometer (10.5 mi) long and just 500-meter-wide (1640 ft) island in Germany's northwest, is ideal if you want to get away from it all. Cars, except for fire engines and ambulances, have been banned for many years. Instead, horse-drawn carriages and bicycles are the most common mode of transport on the island; even refuse collectors use horse-drawn carts.