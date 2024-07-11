Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Making flying greener

Cars and TransportationSpainSustainable Aviation Fuel: Making flying greenerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationSpainMarkus Böhnisch11/07/2024November 7, 2024Cars and trains have gone electric, but not large aircraft. Aviation fuel will soon get more sustainable, however. The new fuel will be available in small quantities for the time being, but it could make a big difference.https://p.dw.com/p/4mYmkAdvertisement