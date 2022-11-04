  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
BG Demonstration gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine - BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: People holding banners gather during a protest held near Brandenburg gate against Russia's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine.
Only one in 10 Germans now believes Russia is a trustworthy partnerImage: picture alliance / AA
PoliticsGermany

Survey: Russia and China the top concerns for most Germans

Kay-Alexander Scholz
2 hours ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to China is no ordinary visit, something that the German public is acutely aware of. But Russia remains the biggest concern, a new survey shows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J4LE

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought security policy to the forefront in Germany. Foreign relations, both political and economic, are under scrutiny. There is an increasing focus on the country's relationship with Beijing, partly because of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China.

Only 9% of Germans consider China a trustworthy partner, according to the latest Deutschlandtrend survey of voters in Germany, conducted by pollster Infratest-Dimap and released by public broadcaster ARD. Five years ago that figure was 36%, indicating that the German public's attitude toward China has cooled significantly in recent years.

It also means the German population currently views China with a similar level of suspicion as Russia (10%). Meanwhile, fears that Russia could invade more European countries have decreased compared with when the war began, but it remains high at 61%.

When it came to being classified by the respondents as a "global threat factor," however, Russia scores much worse – with 86%, versus 63% for China.

Why Germany can't make up its mind about China

Where to now with China?

What does that mean for the future of trade relations? After all, China has been Germany's most important trading partner for the past six years. The representatively selected 1,307 respondents in the "Deutschlandtrend" survey did not take a clear stance on this. Almost nine out of ten are calling on the German government to make their country less economically dependent on non-democratic countries in general. Also, only one in five people considered economic interests to be more important than a commitment to human rights when dealing with China.

But there was no unity on the question of future economic cooperation with China: Half the respondents were in favor of reducing the scope of cooperation, while the other half favored continuing relations at the current level or even expanding them.

In contrast, there is clear opposition to Chinese investments in infrastructure in Germany. Almost seven out of 10 respondents (69%) disapproved of the 24.9% stake taken by the Chinese state shipping company Cosco in one of the four container terminals in Hamburg's port, recently approved by the German government. Political party preferences played no role in this response, the pollsters say.

More diplomacy, fewer weapons

The war in Ukraine continues to be the number one foreign policy issue in Germany. Of the warring parties, the Germans view Ukraine much more favorably than Russia. For example, almost one in two (47%) of respondents viewed Ukraine as a trustworthy partner for Germany – compared to only one in 10 for the Russian Federation.

However, that difference has narrowed slightly compared with an earlier survey in March, which showed 63% trusting Ukraine and only 6% for Russia.

There is still disagreement in the country – the last survey on this took place in August – regarding Germany's military and economic response to the Russian invasion. Four out of 10 respondents considered the current level of support in terms of weapons deliveries to Ukraine was appropriate. About one in five, on the other hand, thought it was not enough and 30% thought it was too much.

Some 31% of respondents were satisfied with the extent of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, while 37% thought they did not go far enough, and 23% said they were too far-reaching. These opinions have barely changed compared to October.

It is a different story when it comes to the question of Germany's diplomatic efforts: More than half say they do not go far enough. That is 14 percentage points more than in June.

Infografik DT Deutschland Trend Sonntagsfrage EN

Opposition leads the polls

The opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) remains ahead in the polls with 28% of the potential vote – the same as the previous month. The Greens are currently on 19%, also unchanged from the previous survey. The Social Democrats (SPD), the party of Chancellor Scholz, have risen 2 percentage points to equal their coalition partners, the Greens. Slightly down in the polls are the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 14% and the third governing coalition partner, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) with 6%. The struggling socialist Left party remains at 5%.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

BG Demonstration gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine - BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: People holding banners gather during a protest held near Brandenburg gate against Russia's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

Survey: Russia and China the top concerns for most Germans

Survey: Russia and China the top concerns for most Germans

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks past two trailers full of wood in the forest in Polany, Slovakia, September 23, 2022

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Climate2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage