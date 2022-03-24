 Superyachts symbolize climate breakdown | NRS-Import | DW | 24.03.2022

NRS-Import

Superyachts symbolize climate breakdown

Their Russian oligarch owners have put superyachts in the spotlight as Ukraine is invaded. But what makes these billionaire toys the ultimate climate killers?

a massive white luxury yacht at anchor

Ambramovich's 'spare' superyacht, 'Solaris,' moved from Barcelona to Montenegro this month after he was sanctioned

In the wake of heavy sanctions on Russian oligarchs spurred by the war in Ukraine, some of the world's biggest and most lavish superyachts are being moved out of EU waters, while others have already been compounded.

Billionaire and Putin ally Roman Abramovich, who made his fortune selling oil and gas, has moved two of his megayachts — including arguably the biggest and most expensive on the planet — into sanction-free waters, including in the port of Bodrum in Turkey. 

But as this cat and mouse game becomes a glitzy side-story to Russia's invasion of Ukraine — Putin himself is rumored to own a luxury yacht — less is known about the outsized carbon footprint of these lavish hulks that resemble cruise liners.

Luxury mega-yachts can burn up to 7,020 tons of CO2 a year, according to research by

Richard Wilk,  professor of anthropology at Indiana University, and colleague Beatriz Barros, a PhD candidate in anthropology, who have been documenting the emissions of the super rich.

They describe such vessels, which are variously appointed with helicopters, submarines, swimming pools and accommodation for up to 100 crew members, as "by far the worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint."

a big luxury ship churning through water

Superyachts are responsible for two-thirds of billionaire carbon emissions

The top 20 billionaires analysed by Wilk and Barros emitted around 8,000 metric tonnes of CO2 annually in 2018, while average citizens worlwide had a footprint of around 4 tons— and 15 tons in the US.

An astounding two-thirds of these super-rich emissions are created by their superyachts 

Luxus Yacht Eclipse

Roman Abromovich's superyacht eclipses all others

The biggest polluting billionaire also has two of the largest yachts. Roman Abramovich's "Eclipse," currently moored in Turkey, is said to be the most expensive megayacht in the world. It is also responsible for around two-thirds of the Russian oil and gas mogul's annual carbon footprint, which was estimated at 33,859 metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2018  — more than one-sixth of the whole island nation of Tonga. The Eclipse alone costs around $60 million (€55 million) annually to operate. 

Bill Gates has around 10 times the wealth of Ambramovich with around $124 billion (versus $14 million) yet he emits around-fifth of the pollution because, say the authors, "he does not own a giant yacht" — yet partly makes up for it with private jets.

A large yacht in a bay backgrounded by mountains

The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht Sailing Yacht A, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko

These figures are "the tip of the iceberg", write Wilk and Barros since they don't include "embedded" carbon, which is to say all the CO2 burnt to produce the vessels. Another form of embedded carbon might be the fossil fuel money used to pay for these luxury yachts like the above. "Sailing Yacht A", which has been seized by Italy, belongs to Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko — who owns the coal company SUEK.

A luxury liner with smaller sailing boats in the foreground

140-meter megayacht ''Scheherazade'' anchors in Turkey in 2020: Is it Vladimir Putin's?

Furthermore, privacy laws and data protection help shield much super-rich consumption. "Nevertheless," say the authors, "we think our calculations are illustrative and reflect on fundamental issues of climate justice by contributing to ongoing debates over who is responsible for climate change." Indeed, no one even seems to know who owns the 140-meter-long "Scheherazade" superyacht above. Some claims have linked it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A 300-metre science exploration vessel

The Earth 300 is a green-tech superyacht devoted to science, not luxury

Not all megayachts are climate killers. The Earth 300 will be the world's biggest superyacht yet will have zero emissions and aims to unite science and exploration to confront the planet's greatest challenge: climate change. The 300-meter long vessel will accommodate up to 400 people when launched in 2025. Though its carbon footprint will be relatively small, it will controversially be nuclear-powered. 

  • A file photo dated November 18, 2017, shows the SY A yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    Sailing Yacht A

    This 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, also referred to as "SY A," is valued at around €530 million ($578 million). Italian authorities seized it after identifying the owner as Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko. He owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK. Both companies announced recently that Melnichenko had resigned as a board member.

  • The Lena yacht pictured in the port of Sanremo

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    The Lena

    Italian authorities also seized this 52-meter (170.6 foot) boat with an estimated value of €50 million as it was moored in San Remo, northwestern Italy. It is owned by Gennady Timchenko, chairman of the Russian national hockey league with stakes in oil and gas companies. The 69-year-old oligarch has been sanctioned by the US and the EU.

  • The Dilbar superyacht in Hamburg

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    The Dilbar in Hamburg

    The Dilbar has two helipads and a 25-meter swimming pool. Speculation has surrounded this 150-meter ship. Some German media reported that it was seized by authorities in Hamburg, where it is docked for repairs. Some officials declined to comment and others denied the reports, saying that they had been unable to confirm its ownership.

  • Luxury yacht Dilbar pictured in Bremen

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    Ownership transfer

    The Dilbar superyacht ship is reportedly associated with oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is on the EU sanctions lists. A spokesman for Usmanov told Der Spiegel that the yacht's ownership had been transferred "a long time ago" to a foundation for Usmanov's relatives.

  • Luxury yacht Eclipse

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    Fleeing to Turkey

    Eclipse is the second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of the English football club Chelsea, to have docked in a Turkish resort in apparent avoidance of EU waters. The 162.5-meter superyacht — one of the world's biggest — is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defenses.

  • Mega yacht Scheherazade sails next to several smaller boats
    More

    Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

    The Scheherazade: Is this Putin's superyacht?

    The 140-meter-long ship, worth around €700 million, is currently the most infamous yacht in Italy. A New York Times report said US intelligence agencies have found initial indications that it is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But other reports said Putin was not the documented owner. Italy is investigating its ownership. It has been reportedly parked for maintenance in Tuscany.

    Author: Farah Bahgat


