Sudan: War claims over 100 more lives, mostly civilians

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces traded airstrikes that led to the loss of over 100 civilian lives. Famine has also been declared in a refugee camp in North Darfur.

At least 127 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Sudan as the army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) traded barrel bombs and shelling across the country.

In the city of Omdurman, paramilitary shelling on Tuesday was said to have killed at least 65 people, according to the state's army-aligned governor.

The attack came a day after an army airstrike on a market in the North Darfur town of Kabkabiya killed over 100 people, pro-democracy group Emergency Lawyers said.

The two sides have been fighting each other since April 2023,with civilian areas indiscriminately targeted by both groups as ceasefire efforts have stalled.

What have the Sudan army and RSF said?

According to the AFP news agency, the governor of Khartoum, Ahmed Othman Hamza, said a single shell fired by the RSF struck a passenger bus and "killed everyone on board and turned 22 people into body parts."

Meanwhile, according to the pro-democracy Al-Fashir Resistance Committee, eight barrel bombs hit a market in Kabkabiya.

"The airstrike took place on the town's weekly market day where residents from various nearby villages had gathered to shop," Emergency Lawyers said of the strikes. "It resulted in the death of more than 100 people and injury of hundreds, including women and children."

Chad struggles as refugees pour in from Sudan

The army currently controls parts of the capital, as well as the country's north and east and has frequently targeted towns in North Darfur with airstrikes.

They are fighting the RSF for control of the North Darfur state capital, al-Fashir, its last foothold in the region.

Responding to the most recent attack on Kabkabiya, the army denied responsibility and insisted it had the right to target any location used by the RSF for military purposes.

The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Millions of civilians facing famine

The 20-month war between the army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 12 million. It has destroyed most of Khartoum, with both sides battling to claim control of the area.

The United Nations has said the war has created the worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, with famine having been declared in the Zamzam refugee camp in North Darfur, which saw shelling on Tuesday killed seven people living in the camp.

km/sms (Reuters, AFP)