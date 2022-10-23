  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Street in the town of Rusyaris, Blue Nile, Sudan
Thousands of people have been displaced to the city of Rusyaris because of the clashesImage: Ashraf Shazly//AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: At least 220 killed in tribal fighting

14 minutes ago

At least 220 people were killed in two days of tribal fighting in Sudan's southern Blue Nile province. The provincial government declared a 30-day state of emergency and banned gatherings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IZhq

Two days of tribal fighting in Sudan's south killed at least 220 people, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Fighting in Blue Nile province, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, reignited earlier this month over a land dispute. It pits the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, against the Berta people.

The tensions escalated Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia.

According to Fath Arrahman Bakheit, the director general of the Health Ministry in Blue Nile, the officials counted at least 220 dead as of Saturday night. He added that the death toll was likely even higher.

The first humanitarian and medical convoy managed to reach Was el-Mahi late Saturday to try to assess the situation, including counting "this huge number of bodies," and the dozens of injured, Bakheit said.

Meanwhile, the unconfirmed reports on social media inform of the ongoing unrest in Blue Nile province.

Sudan food crisis aggravated by Ukraine war

Fact-finding committee to investigate clashes

The provincial government declared a 30-day state of emergency and banned gatherings. Troops were sent from the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The authorities established a fact-finding committee to investigate the clashes, according to the state-run SUNA news agency.

Eyewitnesses reported burning houses and killings with axes and sticks. Some 7,000 people were displaced to the town of Rusyaris. Others fled to neighboring provinces, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Overall, about 211,000 people have been displaced by tribal violence and other attacks across the country this year, it said.

The fighting between the two groups first erupted in mid-July, killing at least 149 people as of earlier October. It triggered violent protests and stoked tensions between the two tribes in Blue Nile and other provinces.

The latest fighting comes at a critical time for Sudan, just days before the first anniversary of a military coup that has plunged the country further into turmoil. The coup wrecked the country's short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of Omar al-Bashir's repressive rule, which was overthrown by a popular uprising in April 2019.

dh/aw (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

China's Xi secures third term as head of Communist Party

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

mock-up of a nuclear power plant during a demonstration before the party congress of the Greens at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany on October 14, 2022

Nuclear power: German Greens put pragmatism first

Nuclear power: German Greens put pragmatism first

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A house boat on the Regents Canal in London

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

BusinessOctober 22, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage