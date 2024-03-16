  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: 5 million at risk of starvation due to war, UN says

March 16, 2024

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces militia has decimated the country's ability to feed itself and prevented humanitarian aid from reaching those who need it most.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dnIE
Sudanese women holding their young children
Nearly 730,000 children in Sudan suffer from malnutrition due to the ongoing conflictImage: Mohamed Zakaria//MSF/REUTERS

Some 5 million people in Sudan could face "catastrophic food insecurity" in the coming months as fighting continues between rival generals, according to UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces militia has had a severe impact on agricultural production, disrupted trade, caused price increases and impeded the flow of humanitarian aid, he said.

"Without urgent humanitarian assistance and access to basic commodities ... almost 5 million people could slip into catastrophic food insecurity in some parts of the country in the coming months," Griffiths wrote in a note to the UN Security Council on Friday.

UN calls for 'unimpeded' humanitarian access

The United Nations has called for unimpeded access to areas affected by the civil war.

"Aid organizations require safe, rapid, sustained and unimpeded access — including across conflict lines within Sudan," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"A massive mobilization of resources from the international community is also critical," he added.

Forgotten war: Stories of survival in Sudan

Jill Lawler, the emergency chief in Sudan for the UN children's agency UNICEF, said there were enough aid stocks in Port Sudan, but the problem was getting the aid from there to the people in need.

Nearly 730,000 Sudanese children are thought to suffer from severe malnutrition, Griffiths said, including more than 240,000 in the remote region of Darfur.

The UN's World Food Program has warned that the war risks "triggering the world's largest hunger crisis."

zc/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

The ongoing fighting in Sudan is forcing thousands to flee. The humanitarian emergency is spreading, creating a dangerous security situation in the Sahel region, experts warn.
ConflictsMay 10, 2023
A mother sits on a hospital bed next to a sleeping small child draped with a thin blanket.

Sudan's plight: 25 million people need humanitarian aid

Sudan's plight: 25 million people need humanitarian aid

For almost 10 months, a civil war has raged in Sudan, killing more than 13,000 people and displacing nearly 10 million so far. The humanitarian situation is dire.
ConflictsFebruary 7, 202402:53 min