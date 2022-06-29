Studying in Germany: From finance to fraternities

Following overwhelming viewer requests for further information on this topic, Rachel decided to take a look at universities and student life in Germany. Money, accommodation, courses and much more are on the agenda in this episode of Meet the Germans.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every fortnight she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from allotment gardens to German homes.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

This video was originally broadcast on April 16, 2021.