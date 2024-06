Sella Oneko

Alcohol - it's a social lubricant, a way wind to wind down and often an initiation into adulthood. In Central Kenya, cheap liquor, illicit brews and heavy drinking have over the years led to increased conflicts within families, as well as calls by both government and society to address the issue. In our Street Debate, we wanted to find out how Kenyan youths view the issue and hear their stories.