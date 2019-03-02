 Strasbourg′s Old Synagogue memorial vandalized in ′anti-Semitic act′ | News | DW | 02.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Strasbourg's Old Synagogue memorial vandalized in 'anti-Semitic act'

The French city's mayor said "once again, enough is enough." The incident comes only weeks after vandals sprayed painted swastikas on Jewish grave stones in a nearby town.

The memorial stone marking the site of Strasbourg's Old Synagogue, which was destroyed by the Nazis in World War II, is pictured after it was vandalised overnight on March 2, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France (Getty Images/AFP/F. Florin)

A monument marking the site where Nazi Germany burned down Strasbourg's Old Synagogue was vandalized overnight, city officials said on Saturday.

"A new incident of anti-Semitism in our town," deputy mayor Alain Fontanel wrote on Twitter as a caption to a picture showing the black marble slab knocked off its plinth.

Hitler Youth ransacked and burnt down the Old Synagogue in September 1940, three months after German forces invaded France and occupied much of its territory.

"Sadly, history repeats itself," Fontanel said.

Strasbourg is the capital city of the Grand Est region, formerly Alsace, in northeastern France. It is also the seat of the European Parliament and close to the German border.

Read more: Being Jewish in France: 'Just go back to Tel Aviv!'

'Enough is enough'

Mayor Roland Ries told French television that the incident was anti-Semitic.

The slab "must weigh 300 or 400 kilograms," Ries said. "It wasn't pushed off by a single individual."

The stone lies near another memorial, the Avenue of the Righteous, which honors the work of non-Jews who helped save Jews during the Nazi occupation.

Watch video 05:22

France: Jews Are Fleeing Anti-Semitism

Read more: German politicians alarmed by rising anti-Semitism in France

"The site is itself a response to whoever did this repulsive act because it symbolizes both the actions and horrors of the Nazi regime and the French people's power of resistance," Mayor Roland Ries wrote on Facebook ahead of his visit to the site.

Rising anti-Semitism in France

France is home to the largest Jewish population in Europe and has seen a surge in anti-Semitic acts in recent years.

In February, vandals spray painted swastikas on 96 graves in a Jewish cemetery in the town of Quatzenheim, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) northwest of Strasbourg.

Read more: Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests?

Watch video 02:02

Massive protests against anti-Semitic attacks in France

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to draft a new law against online hate crime and take actions to close down groups that spread hate and violence.

Israel's ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, told DW on Friday that he supported efforts by European countries to introduce regulations against online anti-Semitic material.

"Today, anti-Semitism is an assault on Jews, it is an assault on Israelis," he said. "But in the end, it is also an assault on the democratic tolerance and nature of European society as a whole."

amp/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Being Jewish in France: 'Just go back to Tel Aviv!'

With roughly half a million people, France is home to the world's third-largest Jewish community, after Israel and the US. Nevertheless, many Jews no longer feel at ease in France in the face of increasing harassment. (27.02.2019)  

German politicians alarmed by rising anti-Semitism in France

In France, home to Western Europe's largest Jewish community, anti-Semitic attacks rose to 74 percent last year. Germany and Britain, too, have seen an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents in the past few months. (24.02.2019)  

France's Macron unveils plan to tackle anti-Semitism

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced new measures to tackle anti-Semitism, including a ban on extremist far-right groups. The move comes after a recent hike in anti-Semitic attacks. (20.02.2019)  

Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests?

A Jewish human rights group has told DW that anti-Semites "hijacked" the yellow vest movement. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, a development the government has linked with the protests. (21.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

France: Jews Are Fleeing Anti-Semitism  

Massive protests against anti-Semitic attacks in France  

Related content

Frankreich Protest der Gelbwesten in Paris

Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests? 20.02.2019

A Jewish human rights group has told DW that anti-Semites "hijacked" the yellow vest movement. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, a development the government has linked with the protests.

Frankreich Elsass Grabschändung auf jüdischem Friedhof in Quatzenheim

Being Jewish in France: 'Just go back to Tel Aviv!' 27.02.2019

With roughly half a million people, France is home to the world's third-largest Jewish community, after Israel and the US. Nevertheless, many Jews no longer feel at ease in France in the face of increasing harassment.

Frankreich Elsass Grabschändung auf jüdischem Friedhof in Quatzenheim Macron

French President Macron visits Quatzenheim Jewish cemetery after graves desecrated 19.02.2019

President Emmanuel Macron has visited a Jewish cemetery in Alsace, after 80 graves were vandalized overnight. Politicians from across the spectrum joined marches across France to condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 