Standbilder aus der Sendung 'Reporter'
Image: DW

Straight Outta Kashmir - Female, Loud and Proud

May 4, 2023

Iqra Nisar loves to rap - and faces being vilified in her native Kashmir for pursuing her passion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qv3n

In the male dominated society of Kashmir, female rappers are often accused of spreading "vulgar western culture". Iqra Nisar is 17-years old and perfoms under the stage name Yung Illa. She’s one of the first female hip-hop artists in the region. Her parents objected to her decision to become a professional rapper and she also faced push-back from others, but she stayed true to her passion. Since then, she has become a role model for other young rappers who are breaking with rigid social expectations.

A report by Akanksha Saxena

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 06.05.2023 – 11:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 07.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

