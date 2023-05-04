Straight Outta Kashmir - Female, Loud and Proud

In the male dominated society of Kashmir, female rappers are often accused of spreading "vulgar western culture". Iqra Nisar is 17-years old and perfoms under the stage name Yung Illa. She’s one of the first female hip-hop artists in the region. Her parents objected to her decision to become a professional rapper and she also faced push-back from others, but she stayed true to her passion. Since then, she has become a role model for other young rappers who are breaking with rigid social expectations.

A report by Akanksha Saxena

