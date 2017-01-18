Stefan Diez, born in 1971 in Freising, is a German industrial designer who focuses on furniture, tableware, accessories, bags and exhibition designs.

After studying industrial design at the State Academy of Art and Design in Stuttgart, Stefan Diez worked as a cabinet maker. After spending a year in India, he attended university in Germany where he founded his own design studio in 2003. Many of his products have received international design awards, including the "Designpreis der Bundesrepublik Deutschland." Since 2007, Dietz has worked as a professor for industrial design at the Staatliche Hochschule für Gestaltung (HFG) Karlsruhe.