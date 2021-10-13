Visit the new DW website

Star Trek

Star Trek began as a US television series created by Gene Roddenberry in 1966. It has since been turned into a franchise incorporating films, video games, books, comics and merchandise.

Star Trek traces the futuristic, inter-galactic adventures of Captain James T. Kirk, who is in charge of the starship Enterprise. Together with his crew, they explore other galaxies in what is known as the United Federation of Planets. Since its inception in the mid-1960s, Star Trek has been a cult phenomenon for many years, and its fans are known as Trekkies.

The New Shepard rocket launches on October 13, 2021, from the West Texas region, 25 miles (40kms) north of Van Horn. - Star Trek actor William Shatner is going to where no 90-year-old has gone on Blue Origin's second crewed mission, NS-18. He will be joined on the New Shepard rocket by Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, Audrey Powers; Planet Labs co-founder, Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions Co-Founder, Glen de Vries. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Star Trek's William Shatner flies to space with Blue Origin 13.10.2021

Actor William Shatner — star of the 1960s TV series Star Trek — has blasted off to become the oldest person in space. The 90-year-old was on board a suborbital flight with billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin.

William Shatner präsentiert 'Star Trek II -Der Zorn des Khan / The Wrath of Khan' mit anschließendem Q & A in der Lichtburg. Essen, 11.03.2020

Star Trek's William Shatner says 'Beam me up, Bezos' 04.10.2021

TV's Captain Kirk called it a "miracle" that he will get to join the Blue Origin flight next week. His roughly 10-minute jaunt to the Karman Line won't quite rival a five-year mission to explore strange new worlds.

Das Flaggschiff der Serie, die USS Enterprise. Aus der Anfang der 60er Jahre gestarteten US-Fernsehserie Star Trek, die in Deutschland unter dem Titel Raumschiff Enterprise läuft, wurde weltweit echter Kult: Trekkies finden sich zu Treffen zusammen und fachsimpeln über die Weltraumabenteuer von Captain James T. Kirk und seiner Crew. | Verwendung weltweit picture alliance/dpa

Star Trek Day marks series' 55th anniversary 08.09.2021

The cult science fiction series was launched in the US on September 8, 1966. On Star Trek Day, revisit the story of the show.
Patrick Stewart beim Fan-Screening der Amazon Original Serie 'Star Trek: Picard' im Zoo Palast. Berlin, 17.01.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

'Captain Picard' Patrick Stewart still commands at 80 13.07.2020

Initially hesitant, Shakespearean actor Patrick Stewart found the role of his life as Star Trek's Captain Picard. For the 80-year-old, the show goes on.

STAR TREK: GENERATIONS, Patrick Stewart, 1994, ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Star Trek: Captain Picard is back on board the Enterprise 24.01.2020

The producers of Star Trek have not run out of ideas: Amazon Prime has sent Sir Patrick Stewart into space again in the role of Jean-Luc Picard. He and Captain Kirk are the most famous of all Starfleet captains.
British director SJ Clarkson poses for photographers during a photocall for the movie Toast by British director SJ Clarkson on February 16, 2011 in Berlin during the international Berlinale film festival. The 61st edition of the festival, running from February 10 to 20, will showcase 22 films in its main programme including 16 in the running for the festival's coveted Golden and Silver Bear prizes. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

'Star Trek 4' to be directed by a woman for the first time, S.J. Clarkson 27.04.2018

S.J. Clarkson will reportedly become the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie. As Trekkies meet in Dortmund for an international convention headlined by William Shatner, here's the latest news from the Enterprise.

HANDOUT - Michelle Yeoh als Captain Philippa Georgiou (l-r) und Sonequa Martin-Green als First Officer Michael Burnham in einer Szene aus «Star Trek: Discovery» (undatiert). Mehr als 50 Jahre nach ihrem Debüt kehrt die Fernsehserie «Star Trek» auf den Bildschirm zurück. Sie wird ab dem 25.09.2017 unter dem Titel «Star Trek: Discovery» jeweils montags beim Streaminganbieter Netflix zu sehen sein. (zu dpa Zehn Jahre vor Captain Kirk: «Star Trek» kehrt zurück vom 12.09.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über das Streaming der Serie Star Trek: Discovery und nur mit Urhebernennung Foto: Jan Thijs/CBS Interactive/Netflix/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

The story behind Star Trek's legendary success 25.09.2017

New crew, new starship, new adventures: "Star Trek: Discovery" comes more than 50 years after the original series debuted on TV. Here's a look back at how it became so successful.
#46305271 - robot android men© Jim Autor jimPortfolio ansehen Bildnummer 46305271 Land Tunesien

When science fiction becomes reality 29.03.2017

From talking robots to self-driving cars, modern technology was envisioned in films and books long before it became reality. As the International Exhibition of Inventions opens in Geneva, we look at real-life sci-fi.
Feb 5, 2015 - Moon, Space - On Feb. 5. 1971, the Apollo 14 crew module landed on the moon. The crew members were Captain Alan Bartlett Shepard, Jr. (USN), commander; Major Stuart Allen Roosa (USAF), command module pilot; and Commander Edgar Dean Mitchell (USN), lunar module pilot. In this photo, Shepard stands by the Modular Equipment Transporter (MET). The MET was a cart for carrying around tools, cameras and sample cases on the lunar surface. Shepard can be identified by the vertical stripe on his helmet. After Apollo 13, the commander's spacesuit had red stripes on the helmet, arms, and one leg, to help identify them in photographs |

What I discovered about the moon in Berlin 20.11.2016

Life on the moon? A visit to a Berlin-based moon startup has inspired DW columnist Gero Schliess to envision a better world - and a new home for Donald Trump.
Szene aus dem Star Trek-Film Am Rande des Universums (The Final Frontier) von 1989: (l-r) Leonard Nimoy als Captain Spock, George Takei als Commander Hikaru Sulu, Walter Koenig als Commander Pavel Chekov, James Doohan als Captain Montgomery Scott , genannt Scotty, DeForest Kelley als Commander Leonard Horatio McCoy, genannt Pille, und Nichelle Nichols als Commander Nyota Uhura. In der Mitte sitzend William Shatner als Captain James Tiberius Kirk. Regie führte William Shatner. | picture-alliance/dpa/ARC

Trekkies celebrate 50 years of Star Trek 08.09.2016

Half a century ago, a new species was found on Earth: the Trekkie. Even after 50 years, the Star Trek adventures on the Starship Enterprise still haven't been told to the end.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film *** In this image released by A24 Films, Alicia Vikander appears in a scene from Ex Machina. AP film writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr select their picks for the best movies of the year in 2015, including Ex Machina, Carol, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter, Spotlight, and others. (A24 Films via AP) Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/A24 Films

How films of the past envisioned the future 17.08.2016

A new exhibition in Berlin gives visitors the chance to discover how past visions of the future were shown on film. Inspired, DW film critic Jochen Kürten presents his five favorite visions of the future.
ARCHIV - Die Crew des Raumschiff Enterprise Walter Koenig (l-r), George Takei, Deforest Kelley, Michelle Nichols, William Shatner, James Doohan und Leonard Nimoy in einer Szene des Films Star Trek VI, Enterprise (Archivfoto aus dem Jahr 1992). Nach nur drei Staffeln wurde die Serie wegen schlechter Quoten abgesetzt - heute gilt sie als Klassiker: «Raumschiff Enterprise» hat Fernseh- und später auch Kinogeschichte geschrieben und zwei Männer berühmt gemacht: William Shatner und Leonard Nimoy. Sie werden 80. Foto: Paramount (zu dpa-Korr Enterprise'-Legenden: William Shatner und Leonard Nimoy werden 80 vom 16.03.2011 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und bei Urheber-Nennung!) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Fifty years of “Star Trek” 01.08.2016

After 50 years the “Star Trek” universe is still as popular as ever. KINO visits a science fiction exhibition, meets a fan making his own “Star Trek” films, and looks at the new film, “Star Trek Beyond.”
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 30.07.2016 01.08.2016

KINO presents a biopic about African-American Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens in Nazi Germany in 1936. We visit Volker Schlöndorff on the set of his new film in New York. And we celebrate 50 years of “Star Trek.”
Bildergalerie Star Trek In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Zoe Saldana, left, as Uhura and John Cho as Sulu appear in a scene from, Star Trek Beyond. The movie releases in the U.S. on July 22, 2016. (Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures via AP) | (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo

Boldly Going for 50 Years - 'Star Trek Beyond' is latest installment in long-running sci-fi franchise - on DW News 21.07.2016

It’s time to boldly go where the Starship Enterprise has been going for 50 years.
Merchandise FedCon in Bonn 14.05.2016 Rechte: Annabelle Steffes / DW Copyright: DW/A. Steffes

50th Star Trek anniversary 21.07.2016

The oldest science fiction television franchise is celebrating its 50th anniversary with "Star Trek Beyond". A surprise attack forces the Starship Enterprise to crash-land into a mysterious world.
HANDOUT - Sofia Boutella als Jaylah in einer undatierten Szene aus dem Film «Star Trek Beyond». Der Film kommt am 21.07.2016 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Paramount/dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 14.07.2016) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über den Film «Star Trek Beyond» und nur bei Urhebernennung «Foto: Paramount/dpa» bis 13.01.2017) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture alliance/dpa/Paramount

'Star Trek Beyond' promises intergalactic action 20.07.2016

It has been traveling through countless galaxies for 50 years. Now, in the 13th feature film based on the "Star Strek" series, the USS Enterprise is off on yet another new mission. Revisit the cult.
