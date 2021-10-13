Star Trek began as a US television series created by Gene Roddenberry in 1966. It has since been turned into a franchise incorporating films, video games, books, comics and merchandise.

Star Trek traces the futuristic, inter-galactic adventures of Captain James T. Kirk, who is in charge of the starship Enterprise. Together with his crew, they explore other galaxies in what is known as the United Federation of Planets. Since its inception in the mid-1960s, Star Trek has been a cult phenomenon for many years, and its fans are known as Trekkies.