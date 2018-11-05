Visit the new DW website

Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick, born in 1928 in New York, was a US filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and photographer. He is widely seen as one of the most influential directors in film history.

Already as a teenager, Stanley Kubrick developed an interest in photography. In 1950, he used his savings to make the documentary "Day of the Fight," followed by other documentaries, as well as the film "Fear and Desire," and "The Killing" (1956), among others. Soon disenchanted with Hollywood, Kubrick moved permanently to England. His first films there were "Lolita" (1962) and "Dr. Strangelove" (1964). Kubrick's films, mostly adaptations of novels or short stories, came to be known for their dark humor and realism. The innovative special effects in "2001: A Space Odyssey" were without precedent and earned him his only personal Oscar for best visual effects. Quite a few of Kubrick's films were controversial and received mixed reviews - especially "A Clockwork Orange" (1971). He completed his last film, "Eyes Wide Shut," shortly before he died in Hertfordshire, England, in 1999.

Colourised footage artistic rendition 2018 ‐ THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD by WingNut Films with Peter Jackson. Original black and white film

The First World War captured in film 05.11.2018

100 years ago, the horror ended on the battlefields of the First World War. The cinema has captured these memories — in famous feature films and in a documentary sensation.
Bildnummer: 60135330 Datum: 25.01.2013 Copyright: imago/AD BARRY LYNDON 1975 DIRECTED BY STANLEY KUBRICK On the set. AD00524487.jpg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Entertainment Kultur People Film Setfotografie Stills Dreharbeiten Filmset Filmszene xsp x0x 2013 quer color tournage 60135330 Date 25 01 2013 Copyright Imago Retired Barry Lyndon 1975 Directed by Stanley Kubrick ON The Set JPG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Entertainment Culture Celebrities Film Setfotografie Stills Shooting Film Filmmaking xsp x0x 2013 horizontal Color

Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon and the top 10 greatest movies 'never made' 15.06.2018

Stanley Kubrick's film project Napoleon has been dubbed "the greatest movie never made." DW revisits its story as well as other ambitious works that never or barely made it to the big screen.
Bildnummer: 55123847 Datum: 06.04.1968 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 1968 - 2001 A Space Odyssey - Movie Set Apr 06, 1968; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Scene from the MGM and Stanley Kubrick directed classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 1968 hoch Bildnummer 55123847 Date 06 04 1968 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 1968 2001 a Space Odyssey Movie Set Apr 06 1968 Los Angeles Approx USA Scene from The MGM and Stanley Kubrick Directed Classic 2001 a Space Odyssey Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 1968 vertical

Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey': still cult after 50 years 21.03.2018

To celebrate Stanley Kubrick's cinematic milestone from 1968, the German Film Museum is presenting an exhibition devoted to the masterpiece that explored the themes of artificial intelligence and existentialism.
2001 - Odyssee im Weltraum, (2001 - A SPACE ODYSSEY) GB 1968, Regie: Stanley Kubrick, KEIR DULLEA, Key: Licht, Lichter, Reflexe, UnitedArchives00004426 2001 Odyssey in Space 2001 a Space Odyssey GB 1968 Director Stanley Kubrick Keir Dullea Key Light Lights Reflexes UnitedArchives00004426

Revisiting Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' 21.03.2018

The iconic science-fiction film came out in cinemas 50 years ago and remains one of the most influential works in film history to this day.

ARCHIV 2013 - Schauspieler Jack Nicholson gestikuliert am 24.02.2013 bei der Oscar-Verleihung in Hollywood (USA). (zu dpa: Bericht: «Toni Erdmann» wird mit Jack Nicholson neu verfilmt vom 08.02.2017) Foto: Paul Buck/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

He made psychopaths cult: Jack Nicholson turns 80 21.04.2017

"Easy Rider," "Chinatown," "The Shining," "Batman" and more... As Jack Nicholson celebrates his 80th birthday on April 22, here's a look back at some of the superstar's numerous iconic roles.

Ein Mann betrachtet am Dienstag, 30. Maerz 2004, einen Helm und ein Gewehr aus Stanley Kubricks Film Full Metal Jacket. Die Ausstellung des Deutschen Filmmuseums und des Deutschen Architektur-Museums in Frankfurt am Main ueber Leben und Werk von Stanley Kubrick ist bis zum 4. Juli 2004 geoeffnet. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop) ---A man looks on a helmet and a rifle of Stanley Kubrick's movie Full Metal jacket in the joint exhibition of the German film museum and the German architectural museum in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 30, 2004. The exhibition on life and work of the director will be open to the public through July 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)

What's On at Europe's Museums 06.04.2004

Frankfurt celebrates the works of Stanley Kubrick, Man Ray's sensuous photos of Meret Oppenheim on show in Apolda, Germany, Florence wheels out the history of the bicycle and atmospheric impressionism wows in Vienna.