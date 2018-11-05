Stanley Kubrick, born in 1928 in New York, was a US filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and photographer. He is widely seen as one of the most influential directors in film history.

Already as a teenager, Stanley Kubrick developed an interest in photography. In 1950, he used his savings to make the documentary "Day of the Fight," followed by other documentaries, as well as the film "Fear and Desire," and "The Killing" (1956), among others. Soon disenchanted with Hollywood, Kubrick moved permanently to England. His first films there were "Lolita" (1962) and "Dr. Strangelove" (1964). Kubrick's films, mostly adaptations of novels or short stories, came to be known for their dark humor and realism. The innovative special effects in "2001: A Space Odyssey" were without precedent and earned him his only personal Oscar for best visual effects. Quite a few of Kubrick's films were controversial and received mixed reviews - especially "A Clockwork Orange" (1971). He completed his last film, "Eyes Wide Shut," shortly before he died in Hertfordshire, England, in 1999.