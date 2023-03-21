Sri Lanka to get IMF bailout amidst economic crisis
47 minutes ago
Sri Lanka's financial woes have caused severe food and fuel shortages, runaway inflation, and prolonged blackouts. The resulting public outrage forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OyGd
Advertisement
Sri Lanka will receive the first tranche of its bailout amounting to $330 million (€307.51 million) within the next two days, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
The country's economy had been in dire straits due to economic mismanagement, exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loan, which was delayed for some time, was approved after China, Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral lender, offered debt relief assurances.
Economic crisis fuels poverty
Bailout conditional on tackling corruption
The IMF, however, has warned Sri Lanka that it must not allow entrenched corruption to undermine the bailout.
The onus is on the country to rein in its debt to sustainable levels, the IMF said.
The release of the IMF's bailout package is expected to catalyze additional financial support from other institutions.
The crisis-hit nation's president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said the program will enable the country to access up to $7 billion in overall funding.
"Sri Lanka is no longer deemed bankrupt by the world," Wickremesinghe said in a video statement.
Austerity measures necessary but unpopular
Sri Lanka went to the Washington-based lender of last resort shortly before defaulting on its $46 billion foreign debt last April, as the critical shortage of foreign exchange had left the island nation unable to finance even the most essential imports.