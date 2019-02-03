'Special place in hell' for Brexiteers, says Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk did not mince words on Wednesday with regards to Brexit. Writing on Twitter, Tusk wrote: "I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

The president's comment was criticized by prominent pro-Brexit voices, such as Nigel Farage, who called Tusk and his colleagues "arrogant bullies," without addressing the criticism that Brexit campaigners put forward as an option without a concrete plan to implement it.

British Prime Minister Theresa May took a slightly more subdued, but no less critical tack, saying "it's a question for Donald Tusk as to whether he considers the use of that kind of language helpful."

'Devilish euromaniac'

Tusk's strong words came as he met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Brussels, where the two affirmed that the EU's top concern is to avoid a hard Irish border after Brexit, considering the decades of violence and bloodshed that was only resolved by the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

"The top priority for us, remains the issue of the border on the island of Ireland, and the guarantee to maintain the peace process in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement. There is no room for speculation here. The EU itself is first and foremost a peace project. We will not gamble with peace; or put a sell-by date on reconciliation," Tusk said in a statement.

The UK has also maintained that avoiding a hard border in Ireland is a major priority, lending popularity to the now-ubiquitous term "backstop," to describe a measure put in place to protect the status quo in Ireland even if no deal is reached between British parliament and the EU.

But Northern Ireland's conservative unionist DUP party, which props up Mary's government, was insisting the backstop, the only measure the UK and EU agree unequivocally on, be scrapped. May was holding meetings with top DUP officials on Wednesday, hoping to reach a compromise as the March 29 Brexit deadline looms.

The DUP also had choice words for Tusk's Twitter tirade, calling him a "devilish, trident-wielding, euromaniac."

es/aw (AFP, Reuters)