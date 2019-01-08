 Spanish police arrest professional tennis players for match fixing | News | DW | 10.01.2019

News

Spanish police arrest professional tennis players for match fixing

Police said said they dismantled a criminal network network run by an Armenian gang fixing professional matches. Pro tennis players were at the heart of it.

A tennis player bounces a ball on the court

Spanish police arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, involved in "manipulation of professional tennis competitions," Europol said in a statement on Thursday.

Professional tennis' anti-corruption body last year complained about irregular activities at games, including prearranged matches, at the lower-tier ITF Futures and Challenger tournaments.

What we know so far:

  • Spanish police raided 11 houses. They confiscated €167,000 ($191,000) in cash, a shotgun, more than 50 electronic devises and five luxury vehicles, among other valuables. At least 42 bank accounts were frozen.
  • The Armenian gang bribed players into fixing matches. The criminal group would then use the identities of thousands of citizens to bet on the games.
  • Gang members would attend the matches to ensure the player complied with the prearranged results. They also gave orders "other members of the group" to place bets at the "national and international level."

  • Europol provided support, including sending three experts to Spain to provide "on-the-spot assistance including real-time cross-checks, IT forensic support and data analysis during the operation."

More to follow…

ls/msh (AP, Reuters)

