Spanish police arrest professional tennis players for match fixing

Police said said they dismantled a criminal network network run by an Armenian gang fixing professional matches. Pro tennis players were at the heart of it.
Spanish police arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, involved in "manipulation of professional tennis competitions," Europol said in a statement on Thursday.
Professional tennis' anti-corruption body last year complained about irregular activities at games, including prearranged matches, at the lower-tier ITF Futures and Challenger tournaments.
What we know so far:
Europol provided support, including sending three experts to Spain to provide "on-the-spot assistance including real-time cross-checks, IT forensic support and data analysis during the operation."
More to follow…
ls/msh (AP, Reuters)
