Span: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest

Survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning which took place decades ago said that they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.

"Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the pills," the protesters said on the Twitter account belonging to Seguimos Viviendo, an association for victims of a case that caused thousands of fatalities in 1981.

The statement demanded intervention from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to help victims of one of the world's biggest food poisoning scandals.

Thousands of people suffeeed lung diseases related to the consumption of processed rapeseed cooking oil. Thousands of others suffered lifelong injuries. Local news outlet Cadena SER published a photo showing five protesters, including one in a wheelchair, in front of the "Las Meninas" painting made by Diego Velazquez.

lc/rt (Reuters)