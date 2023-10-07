  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
ScienceSpain

Spain's first private rocket launch deemed 'successful'

October 7, 2023

The Spanish company PLD Space launched a reusable rocket in what is seen as a breakthrough for European space ambitions. The blast off occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Andalusia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XEVJ
A picture shows a detail of the Spanish 'Miura-1' suborbital rocket, the first European private rocket to be launched into space
The launch is a landmark event for European space explorationImage: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

A company launched Spain's first private rocket on Saturday, conducting Europe's first fully private rocket launch and offering hope for the continent's spluttering space aspirations.

Spanish firm PLD Space — which launched its small Miura-1 rocket at 02:19 am (0019 GMT) from a military base in the southern region of Andalusia — stated the lift off was "successful" and that it had achieved all its "technical objectives."

Third time lucky

The Miura-1 is named after a breed of fighting bull and is as tall as a three-storey building. The company's blast off test in Huelva came after two previous attempts were aborted.

A nighttime view of the rocket blasting off into space
The launch occurred in the early hours of Saturday morningImage: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

The rocket rose to 46 kilometers (29 miles) above the Gulf of Cadiz before landing in the Atlantic Ocean after five minutes of flight.

Shortly after the launch, a delighted Raul Torres, chief executive of PLD Space, all rocket systems worked "perfectly," and the company was planning to triple its workforce.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

Europe's space race

Europe's ability to send small satellites into space is under scrutiny after a failed orbital rocket launch by Virgin Orbit from Britain in January. That scheme involved releasing the launcher from a converted Boeing 747.

But competitors are currently lining up to join the race to blast off small payloads include firms in Scotland, Sweden and Germany.

Saturday's mission on the Miura-1 was the first of two planned suborbital missions. However, analysts say the most critical attempt will be the development of orbital services on the larger Miura-5. This test is slated for 2025.

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

jsi/dj (AFP, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Palestinians climb a burning Israeli tank
Live

Israel updates: Hamas attacks, Netanyahu says country at war

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Players of the Saudi Women's National Football Team attend a training

Saudi female footballers enjoy increased attention

Saudi female footballers enjoy increased attention

SoccerOctober 6, 202300:35 min
More from Middle East

North America

A woman and child make their way through tangled barbed wire on the US-Mexico border

Migrant surge strains southern US states

Migrant surge strains southern US states

MigrationOctober 6, 202303:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage