Spanish startup aborts test rocket launch

The test launch of PLD Space's Miura-1 rocket was to be first the first step in the race to put small satellites into space. It would have also been the first in Western Europe by a private company.

Spanish startup company PLD Space called off an anticipated test launch of its rocket Miura-1 on Saturday.

The launch of the reusable aircraft from Huelva in southwestern Spain was canned at the very last minute, after the countdown to liftoff hit zero and smokes and flames appeared briefly on the launchpad.

Had it been successful, the test flight would have put Spain's first privately developed rocket into space. The company hopes to start commercial activity in 2025.

Getting 'closer and closer' to test flight

Co-founder of the company and CEO Raul Torres said in a statement: "99.9% of all processes have been successful. Launching a rocket is very difficult, but we are getting closer and closer. We will try harder again."

The company said the launch was called off after a technical failure. The suborbital test flight would have been the first of its kind in Western Europe.

The Miura-1 rocket stands as tall as a three-story building and is capable of carrying cargo up to 100 kg or 220 pounds. It can be used for zero-gravity experiments.

PLD Space was previously meant to conduct a suborbital flight of Miura-1 in May, but that was postponed due to strong high-altitude winds.

Europe's rocket launch setbacks

Europe is hoping to make its mark in the space launch business, but it has experienced setbacks.

Virgin Orbit, the rocket company founded by Richard Branson, filed for bankruptcy in April after a failed orbital launch in January.

A day ago, French venture Arianespace, said it was pushing back the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana.

The European Space Agency has transferred two launches to Elon Musk's Space X, including launching the Euclid space telescope, designed to explore the mysteries of dark universe.

rm/kb (Reuters, EFE)