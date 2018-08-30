 Spain to overturn registration of OTRAS sex workers′ union | News | DW | 31.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain to overturn registration of OTRAS sex workers' union

The organization of Spain's sex workers has hit the headlines after the labor minister was shocked to find out her department had approved their first trade union, OTRAS. Magdalena Valerio said she had been deceived.

Three women with high heel shoes on a step

Spain's Sex Workers Organization (OTRAS) was given official approval in early August after the General Direction of Labor (DGT) found that the organization met the requirements of the Freedom of Association and Royal Decree for the deposit of statutes by unions and business organizations.

But on Thursday, Labor Minister Magdalena Valerio said she was deceived and shocked to find out that her department had approved the registration of the first such organization in Spain. OTRAS members include men and women engaged in paid sex.

Valerio said that although the paperwork was technically correct, the government would not "back a union of an illegal activity that violates the fundamental rights of women and men who, because of poverty or other circumstances, give their bodies for others to abuse them."

Easy fix

On Friday, government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said the state legal counsel (Abogacía del Estado) had already reviewed how the registration of the union could be annulled and that it "does not seem difficult" to fix.

She added that the quickest way was to use the full right of the state to revoke the registration.

The government would "not accept in any way that there would be a union of sex workers," Celaa added.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Thursday: "Prostitution is not legal in Spain and this government will not give support to any organization for this illicit activity."

Sanchez's Cabinet has a majority of women members. "This is a feminist government, a supporter of the abolition of prostitution," the prime minister tweeted.

Question of justice

Concha Borrell, secretary general of OTRAS, said that for her members it was "just a question of justice."

She criticized the government for "hiding behind the curtain of white, heterosexual and bourgeois feminism to say that seeking labor rights for an impoverished and stigmatized group is an atrocity."

Prostitution in Spain is tolerated but unregulated. Sex workers are not punished for offering paid services, so long as they do not do so in public spaces. The law is focused on human trafficking.

Sex work

No government has yet approached the issue of legalizing sex work, and it appears that the current Socialist government is less than keen to take the opportunity to do so.

Celaa agreed that prostitution was not regulated in Spain and that the issue had not been discussed during the government's meeting on Friday.

Women's rights activist, Marisa Soleto, president of Fundacion Mujeres said: "Prostitution is not a job, it's a submission of women into slavery and into a marked situation of inequality between men and women."

Prostitution is legal in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and in Germany. 

Watch video 28:31
Now live
28:31 mins.

Borderline Business - Sex for Sale in La Jonquera

jm/kms (EFE, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Staufen child sex abuse case: Spanish national sentenced to 10 years in prison

A 33-year-old man from Spain has been found guilty of rape, sexual abuse, forced prostitution and producing child pornography. His victim was a young German boy whose mother sold him for sex on the darknet. (06.08.2018)  

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez introduces female-majority, pro-EU Cabinet

The new Cabinet, comprised of 11 women and six men, is clearly pro-European and strictly opposed to Catalonian independence. Sanchez said his administration will be "progressive, modernizing and Europe-minded." (06.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Borderline Business - Sex for Sale in La Jonquera  

Related content

Spanien Valle de los Caídos in Madrid

Madrid approves measure to exhume Francisco Franco's remains 24.08.2018

Spain's government has called for Francisco Franco's body to be removed from a mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. Franco's family and far-right supports oppose the move and have rushed to visit the dictator's tomb.

Rückführung der Flüchtlinge in die Türkei

Germany and Greece seal migrant return deal 17.08.2018

The German Interior Ministry has announced it has reached a deal that will allow it to return asylum-seekers to Greece. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spain's Pedro Sanchez agreed to a similar compromise last week.

Merkel trifft Spaniens Premier Pedro Sanchez

Angela Merkel in Spain for talks on refugees, migrants 11.08.2018

Speaking alongside Spain's new prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated a "fair distribution" of migrants across the EU. She also spoke out against racism.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 