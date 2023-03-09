  1. Skip to content
A police car transits at the Emilio del Valle well part of the Santa Lucia coalmine in Llombera de Gordon northwestern Spain after a gas leak killed six people on October 28, 2013.
The miners were trapped some 900 meters undergroundImage: Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images
CatastropheSpain

Spain: Three workers die after mine collapse

6 minutes ago

An underground collapse killed three workers some 900 meters underground. Firefighters were still trying to reach the bodies of the deceased, sources said.

An underground collapse occurred at a potash mine in northeastern Spain early on Thursday, trapping and killing three workers.

The incident took place in the town of Suria in Catalonia, where the mine is located, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Barcelona.

The workers were trapped about 900 meters (around 2,953 feet) underground, firefighters said.

Firefighters and police were still working on recovering the miners' bodies, alongside teams from the company operating the mine, the Spanish EFE news agency reported.

The company operating the mine is Iberpotash. It is owned by the Tel Aviv-based ICL Group Ltd.

