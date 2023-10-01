  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Slovakia election
CatastropheSpain

Spain mourns 13 killed in nightclub fire

October 2, 2023

Emergency services in southeastern city of Murcia said at least 13 people were killed after a fire at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday. People reported missing were accounted for by Monday, officials said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X15h
Firefighters carry out a covered body on a stretcher after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Oct. 1, 2023
The fire broke out in the two-storey 'Teatre' nightclub, also called 'Fonda Milagros,' in the city of Murcia in southeastern SpainImage: Alfonso Duran/AP Photo/picture alliance

A fire broke out in a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday, killing at least 13 people in the country's deadliest nightclub fire in decades.

The city council of Murcia first announced the then-ongoing blaze, saying 12 fire engines and 40 firefighters were hard at work to put it out.

Four people were injured in the fire. By Monday, authorities said that all missing peopple had been accounted for.

"It seems that there are no more people missing," the head of the Murcia regional government, Fernando Lopez Miras, told Spanish public television.

Murcia City Hall also announced three days of mourning, as well as a minute of silence on Monday.

Spain nightclub fire kills 13 people

What was behind the fire?

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Jose Ballesta, the mayor of Murcia, said it broke out at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT).

Francisco Jimenez, a representative of the central government in Murcia, said the fire appeared to have spread through the air-conditioning vents, "which is why it spread so quickly."

Several bodies had been identified, but work was ongoing. "We must be patient with the identification of the bodies... The bodies are very badly burned and it is going to be very difficult for experts to work on them," Jimenez added.

Mayor Ballesta announced at around 10 a.m. Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire had been extinguished.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X: "My love and solidarity with the victims and families of the tragic fire that occurred this morning in a nightclub in Murcia." He thanked emergency services for their work, too.

Search for survivors ends

"We are devastated," Ballesta said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding that rescuers at the time were still searching for other victims.

Lopez Miras echoed Ballesta's sentiments, adding: "There is nothing we can say to console relatives and friends of the victims. You are left without words."

Photos shared by the city council and the mayor showed charred bits of a building, believed to have housed the nightclub, with emergency services standing outside.

rm, rmt/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell shake hands before EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting

Ukraine updates: EU foreign ministers hold meeting in Kyiv

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters hold signs calling for press freedom

Why free speech is not a priority in Southeast Asia

Why free speech is not a priority in Southeast Asia

Press FreedomOctober 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

BusinessOctober 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage