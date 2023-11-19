SpaceX: 'Starship' rocket explodes on second test flight

TechnologyUnited States of AmericaSpaceX: 'Starship' rocket explodes on second test flightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyUnited States of AmericaTorben Börgers11/19/2023November 19, 2023The biggest and most powerful rocket ever built again blew up just minutes after liftoff but traveled further than on its first test flight last spring. SpaceX hopes 'Starship' will eventually take astronauts to the moon and beyond.https://p.dw.com/p/4Z8xqAdvertisement