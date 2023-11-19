  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Israel at war
TechnologyUnited States of America

SpaceX: 'Starship' rocket explodes on second test flight

Torben Börgers
November 19, 2023

The biggest and most powerful rocket ever built again blew up just minutes after liftoff but traveled further than on its first test flight last spring. SpaceX hopes 'Starship' will eventually take astronauts to the moon and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z8xq