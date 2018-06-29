 South Sudan ceasefire deal violated within hours | News | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Sudan ceasefire deal violated within hours

South Sudanese government forces and rebels have blamed each other for breaking a newly adopted ceasefire. It's not the first time peace efforts have failed to put a stop to the country's civil war.

The failed ceasefire agreement (AFP/Getty Images)

Rebels in South Sudan on Saturday said government troops had violated the country's new ceasefire just hours after it came into effect, while a government spokesman said the rebels attacked first.

The ceasefire was only signed by President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, a former deputy, on Wednesday and came into force on Saturday. Multiple attempts to end the conflict and begin peace efforts have failed to end South Sudan's more than four years of civil war.

Spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces and rebel militias launched a "heavy joint attack" in Mboro, Wau County, in the northwest around 7 a.m., arriving in armored personnel carriers, trucks and Land Cruisers.

Gabriel said "the fight is still ongoing as I write" and called on the UN peacekeeping mission and ceasefire monitors to investigate, adding that the opposition reserves the right to self-defense.

Government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told news agency AP that it was the opposition who attacked first.

The last ceasefire between the two warring groups in December 2017 was also violated within hours, which led the international community to threaten UN and regional sanctions against those blocking the path to peace.

law/sms (dpa, AP, AFP)

DW recommends

South Sudan: Will the new peace deal last?

Rival leaders agreed on a ceasefire in Khartoum on Wednesday and the opening of humanitarian corridors. Observers are skeptical that this latest deal will hold, unlike its predecessors. (28.06.2018)  

South Sudan foes Salva Kiir and Riek Machar sign 'permanent' ceasefire

After a series of failed peace deals, President Salva Kiir has signed a truce with rebels. The deal also allows the formation of a transitional government ahead of fresh elections. (27.06.2018)  

Related content

Äthiopien Friedensgespräche in Addis Abbea | Salva Kiir & Riek Machar

South Sudan: Will the new peace deal last? 28.06.2018

Rival leaders agreed on a ceasefire in Khartoum on Wednesday and the opening of humanitarian corridors. Observers are skeptical that this latest deal will hold, unlike its predecessors.

Südsudan Friedenstreffen - Präsidenten Salva Kiir und Rebellenführer Machar

South Sudan foes Salva Kiir and Riek Machar sign 'permanent' ceasefire 27.06.2018

After a series of failed peace deals, President Salva Kiir has signed a truce with rebels. The deal also allows the formation of a transitional government ahead of fresh elections.

Rebellen in Südsudan

South Sudan: Rebels say 'no shortcut to peace' following meeting with President Salva Kiir 21.06.2018

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Machar met to discuss peace in South Sudan, but the rebels say it's "unrealistic." The war in South Sudan has continued since the two fell out in 2013, sparking violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 