 South Sudan foes Salva Kiir and Riek Machar sign ′permanent′ ceasefire | News | DW | 27.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Sudan foes Salva Kiir and Riek Machar sign 'permanent' ceasefire

After a series of failed peace deals, President Salva Kiir has signed a truce with rebels. The deal also allows the formation of a transitional government ahead of fresh elections.

South Sudanese leaders dance to celebrate the peace deal

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his nemesis and former Vice President Riek Machar said on Wednesday that they have reached a "permanent" peace deal. Although the two have announced similar truces before, this ceasefire is set to take effect within three days and is giving people hope that this may finally end the country's brutal civil conflict.

"This day was expected by our people in South Sudan and it has now come," Kiir said after he signed the agreement.

For his own part, Machar said the deal was the "ending of the war."

The truce also permits members of the African Union and another regional group, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, to deploy peacekeeping troops.

South Sudan will also be given a new, transitional government to rule the country for 36 months leading up to national elections.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan since 2013, when Kiir accused Machar of trying to orchestrate a coup. The devastating war destroyed all the optimism that had surrounded the country's split from Sudan two years prior.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Displaced persons, missing parents

    More than 30,000 people live in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, capital of South Sudan. Around 7,000 are children who have lost contact with their parents. The NGO Nonviolent Peaceforce is trying to reunite them.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Family tracing and reunification

    The first step is to establish a child's identity and then to collect as much information as possible which could assist in locating the parents. This data is placed online and can be accessed by all international organizations working in child protection in South Sudan. If the search for the family proves fruitless, or if the child has been orphaned, foster parents are found.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    All-female peacekeepers

    In South Sudan, Nonviolent Peaceforce focuses on the protection of women and children, who rarely participate in armed conflict, but are disproportionately affected by it. To this end, Nonviolent Peaceforce is forming all-female Women's Peacekeeping Teams, specially trained in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Women's Peacekeeping Teams

    As well as training, the Women's Peacekeeping Teams are also given follow-up support as they seek to prevent sexual and gender-based violence. The teams liaise with women in the communities, helping them to identify risks and counter them. The teams are also in contact with authorities so that culprits can be held accountable for their actions.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Ulang in Upper Nile State

    The civil war began as a political dispute, but it has reopened ethnic fault lines between the Dinka people of President Salva Kiir and the Nuer of rebel leader Riek Machar . Ulang in Upper Nile State is dominated by the Nuer. It was attacked by government in troops in May 2015 and dozens were killed. The once tranquil region found itself caught up in conflict.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Child protection projects in Ulang

    Nonviolent Peaceforce runs a child protection project in Ulang, one of six in South Sudan. These projects vary in accordance with local needs. In Ulang, community volunteers ensure that the children have access to recreation and sports.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Soccer on a former battleground

    At Ulang's Kopuot Primary School, children are playing a game of soccer as part of a child protection project. The building in the background is pockmarked with bullet holes, an ever-present reminder that the school was a target for government troops during their May offensive.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Back to school

    All teaching materials and other supplies at the school were destroyed in the government offensive. But now, in makeshift classrooms, the struggle to acquire an education goes on. Author: Fellipe Abtreu

    Author:


es/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

South Sudan: Rebels say 'no shortcut to peace' following meeting with President Salva Kiir

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Machar met to discuss peace in South Sudan, but the rebels say it's "unrealistic." The war in South Sudan has continued since the two fell out in 2013, sparking violence. (21.06.2018)  

South Sudan: Oxfam calls for urgent action as famine worries loom

The British charity said people were falling ill from eating grass and weeds. A four-year civil war, poor harvests and rising food prices have been blamed for the widespread hunger in the world's youngest nation. (29.05.2018)  

United Nations: 68.5 million people displaced in 2017

One person was displaced every two seconds in 2017, the newest UN refugee agency figures show. New displacements came from crises in Myanmar, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria, in particular. (19.06.2018)  

Uganda and Sudan begin mediation talks in South Sudan's conflict

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Sudan's Omar al-Bashir have begun this Monday mediation of the second round of peace talks between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar. (25.06.2018)  

South Sudan: children of the war zone

In South Sudan, internally displaced persons are given sanctuary in UN Protection of Civilians (POC) sites. These refugees include unaccompanied children. Nonviolent Peaceforce is one organization trying to help them. (28.01.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Rebellen in Südsudan

South Sudan: Rebels say 'no shortcut to peace' following meeting with President Salva Kiir 21.06.2018

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Machar met to discuss peace in South Sudan, but the rebels say it's "unrealistic." The war in South Sudan has continued since the two fell out in 2013, sparking violence.

Südsudan - Vertragsunterzeichnung zwischen Ölminister Abdallah und Ezekiel Lul

AfricaLink on Air - 27 June 2018 27.06.2018

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his arch-foe Riek Machar agree to a "permanent" ceasefire within 72 hours++Zimbabweans react after President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused supporters of former first lady Grace Mugabe of masterminding the bomb blast at his rally+++Germany fails to defend championship title

Äthiopien Friedensgespräche in Addis Abbea | Salva Kiir & Riek Machar

Uganda and Sudan begin mediation talks in South Sudan's conflict 25.06.2018

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Sudan's Omar al-Bashir have begun this Monday mediation of the second round of peace talks between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 