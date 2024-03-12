South Korea reverses martial law declaration

PoliticsSouth KoreaSouth Korea reverses martial law declarationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth KoreaPhil Gayle speaks to journalist Fabian Kretschmer12/03/2024December 3, 2024President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will lift martial law, just hours after declaring it. He says he will respect a vote by parliament calling on him to withdraw the measure. DW talks to journalist Fabian Kretschmer in Seoul.https://p.dw.com/p/4nhXZAdvertisement