South Korea races to help heat-struck scouts in global event

7 hours ago

Air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks have been ordered to cool down and provide cold drinks to participants of the World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea amid soaring heat.

A resident films the camping site for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan
The event is taking place amid the highest heat warning by authorities in four yearsImage: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

South Korea on Friday ordered the deployment of air-conditioned busses and freezer trucks as hundreds of scouts at a global event fell ill this week due to the unusually hot weather the country is currently witnessing.

Thousands of teenagers from over 155 countries are taking part in the World Scout Jamboree — deemed the world's largest youth camp — that began Tuesday in Buan.

With temperatures in some parts of South Korea crossing 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, the jamboree is taking place amid the highest heat warning by authorities in four years,

At least 600 people at the event have so far been treated for heat-related illnesses.

Participants cool down at a water supply zone of the camping site for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan.
Participants cool down at a water supply zone of the camping site for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in BuanImage: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

What are South Korea's relief plans for the scouts?

Local media reports have deemed the situation as a "national disgrace," given the time the country had to make preparations for the event.

On Friday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office called an emergency meeting.

The government then ordered an unlimited number of air-conditioned busses that the scouts can use for relief and trucks to provide cold water, presidential spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said.

The emergency meeting would make a decision "regarding the allocation of approximately 6 billion won (€4.2 million, $4.6 million) in contingency funds," Yoon's office said.

Organizers say only minority of scouts 'very unsatisfied'

Meanwhile, the organizers said they were modifying the schedule depending on the heat conditions.

"Despite the heat and the difficulties and the challenges that they are facing, only 8% reported that they were very unsatisfied with the experience so far," Jacob Murray, the director for World Events at the Scouts, told the media.

"We are grateful to the Korean government and provincial government for providing additional resources."

A look at the heat wave in Asia

dvv/sms (AFP, Reuters)

