  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing
The unexpected opening of the door caused some passengers to have breathing difficultiesImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
South Korea

South Korea: Passenger opens plane door midair

45 minutes ago

A passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight shortly before it was supposed to land. It caused some passengers to have breathing difficulties. But there were no major injuries or damage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rpsn

A passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land Friday in the South Korean city of Daegu, the carrier said. 

The plane, however, landed safely and there were no major injuries. 

Still, the unexpected opening of the door caused some passengers to have breathing difficulties.

Several people were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, a Daegu fire department official said.

Eight of those taken to hospital were schoolchildren from Jeju, according to Jeju's education office.

Rescue workers transport a passenger to an ambulance at Daegu airport.
Some passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatmentImage: Daegu Fire Station/Newsis via AP/picture alliance

What we know about the incident

The Airbus A321-200 was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight. 

When the plane was still about 200 meters (650 feet) above the ground, a passenger sitting near the emergency exit "opened the door manually by touching the lever," the carrier's representative told AFP.

"The passenger has been taken to the police and is under questioning" to find out why they opened the door, Asiana said.

The Yonhap news agency shared a short video of the incident.

The footage shows wind ripping through the open door in mid-air, with fabric seat-backs and passengers' hair flapping wildly amid screams by some passengers.

tg/sri (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Paderborn-Lippstadt airport at night

Passenger jet en-route to London forced to land in Germany

Passenger jet en-route to London forced to land in Germany

The pilot of a passenger plane headed from Poland to the United Kingdom had to make an unscheduled landing in Paderborn because of a bomb threat.
Cars and TransportationNovember 14, 2022
A United Airlines plane is parked on the tarmac of an airport

US: Man allegedly attacks crew, tries to open door on plane

US: Man allegedly attacks crew, tries to open door on plane

The passenger allegedly disarmed an emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight to Boston before attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.
CrimeMarch 7, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Crowds march in a mass demonstration along a Belgrade street

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Politics55 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two girls stand in next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Conflicts2 hours ago03:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and slingshots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A black banner held in the stands of Karlsruhe's Wildparkstadion reads "Kevin forever!"

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Sports22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine I ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visits Bucha

ICC 30 years after Yugoslavia: From Milosevic to Putin

ICC 30 years after Yugoslavia: From Milosevic to Putin

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A mother and father hold two children in their arms while looking out a window

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Health17 hours ago03:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

Mural commemorates George Floyd. Flowers and other items were placed beneath it

Police reforms slow after George Floyd's murder

Police reforms slow after George Floyd's murder

Society14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage