Passenger jet en-route to London forced to land in Germany

The pilot of a passenger plane headed from Poland to the United Kingdom had to make an unscheduled landing in Paderborn because of a bomb threat.

A jet carrying more than 200 people was forced to land in the western German city of Paderborn, so police could carry out a full search of the aircraft.

The call to ground the plane came after Polish air traffic control passed on a tip off about a bomb threat.

Police said that no suspicious objects were found during the search of the Airbus A321 aircraft operated by a Hungarian carrier.

Further details of the threat, which was received by telephone, were initially unavailable.

The plane departed from the western Polish city of Posnan late on Sunday headed for London Luton Airport, but was forced to land at Paderborn-Lippstadt airport at 10:05 p.m.

The 199 passengers and 7 crew members were accommodated in hotels for the night, before the possibility of continuing with their journey.

rc/rt (dpa, AFP)